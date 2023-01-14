Wednesday Mixed - Dec. 28 - Paul Klebs - 170, 233, 152 - 555, Jennifer Hagel - 154, 155, 181 - 490, Alonzo Guzman - 166, 137, 158 - 461, Ron Segraves - 133, 159, 144 - 436, William Mellon Jr- 124, 153, 141 - 418, John Ingrassia - 118, 161, 136 - 415, Heidi Schultz - 135, 138, 135 - 408, Bob Carlson - 128, 136, 127 - 391, Diana Adams - 121, 157, 102 - 380, Julie Janke - 97, 123, 156 - 376, Ted Skaff - 91, 141, 144 - 376, James Janke - 128, 118, 127 - 373, Kathy Carlson - 100, 126, 108 - 334, Melanie Garbow - 143, 109, 81 - 333, Darryl Sportel - 105, 103, 112 - 320, Kimberly Mellon -106, 107, 103 - 316, Linda Gommer - 113, 90, 113 - 316 

Tuesday 9:15 AM Coffee - Jan. 3 - Diane Olson - 220, 132, 123 - 475, Carlene Boettcher - 90, 87, 48 - 235, Fran Kacon - 117, 107, 126 - 350, Diana Adams - 154, 204, 165 - 523, Clara Kiel - 200, 140, 144 - 484, Gary Olson - 287, 215, 170 - 672, Frank Kacon - 165, 230, 242 - 637, Al Boettcher - 128, 152, 142 - 422, Daryl Honnold - 179, 154, 215 - 548,  Andy Bosquez - 185, 160, 137 - 482, Scott Clement - 267, 220, 239 - 727 

