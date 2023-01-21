Monday Men’s - Jan. 2 - Steffan Pfaff - 166, 217, 226 - 609, Greg Miller - 168, 223, 182 - 573 Cameron Miller - 204, 278, 270 - 552, Craig Hovland - 186, 181, 172 - 539, Harley Sawatzky - 161, 210, 166 - 537, Gary Olson - 191, 205, 129 - 525, Gerry Kroll - 163, 171, 191 - 525, Levi Jeska - 169, 181, 158 - 508, David Estrem - 200, 150, 155 - 505, Daryl Honnold - 169, 145, 183 - 497, David Sawatzky - 165, 139, 189 - 493, Mark Pfaff - 151, 201, 135 - 487, Scott Clement - 151, 182, 146 - 479, Paul Klebs - 135, 172, 159 - 466, Nick Underwood - 144, 164, 145 - 453, Alice Nickolay - 134, 163, 150 - 447, Dylan Hardy - 179, 149, 113 - 441, Daryl Honnold Jr - 93, 178, 166 - 437, Travis Eye - 160, 141, 122 - 423, Martin Breuer - 131, 146, 137 - 414, Frank Kacon - 148, 159, 105 - 412, Mike Knaus - 175, 121, 111 - 407 

Tuesday 9:15 AM Coffee - Jan. 10 - Diane Olson - 143, 106, 107 - 356, Carlene Boettcher - 72, 71, 85 - 228, Gail Smith - 115, 101, 120 - 336, Carol Herrick - 114, 110, 89? - 313, Fran Kacon - 86, 79, 98 - 263, Diana Adams - 136, 133, 158 - 427, Dodie Peterson - 94, 109, 90 - 293, Clara Kiel - 134, 113, 139 - 386, Gary Olson - 162, 144, 140 - 446, Frank Kacon - 157, 166, 135 - 458, Chuck Smith - 85, 126, 142 - 353, Al Boettcher - 96, 128, 118 - 342, Daryl Honnold - 156, 146, 131 - 433, Marty Breuer - 128, 152, 138 - 418, Tony Bosquez - 161, 170, 135 - 466 

