Monday Men’s Dec. 27 - Steffan Pfaff - 215, 186, 213 - 614, Harley Sawatzky - 209, 173, 206 - 588, David Sawatzky - 160, 180, 198 - 538, Craig Hovland - 170, 203, 164 - 537, Zion Thompson - 195, 202, 134 - 531, Scott Clement - 158, 169, 191 - 518, John Kuhn - 142, 188, 159 - 489, Gary Olson - 144, 147, 193 - 484, Mark Pfaff - 167, 138, 179 - 484, Alan Voss - 145, 183, 153 - 481, Martin Breuer - 176, 140, 165 - 481, Gerry Kroll - 190, 133, 157 - 480, Daniel Miller - 180, 154, 131 - 465, Daryl Honnold - 162, 167, 134 - 463, Cameron Miller - 167, 173, 104 - 444, Greg Miller - 115, 171, 126 - 412, Frank Kacon - 145, 102, 158 - 405, Nick Underwood - 139, 152, 114 - 405
Wednesday Mixed - Dec. 29 - Daryl Honnold - 182, 204, 191 - 577, Paul Klebs - 175, 170, 200 - 545, Monica Revak - 216, 131, 175 - 522, Jennifer Hagel - 146, 160, 158 - 464, Jacob Gallion - 157, 152, 155 - 464, Alonzo Guzman - 176, 168, 113 - 457, Heidi Schultz - 135, 139, 152 - 426, Kimberly Mellon - 137, 118, 143 - 398, Diana Adams - 133, 132, 133 - 398, Melanie Garbow - 124, 149, 116 - 389, William Mellon Jr - 104, 144, 121 - 369, Haley Harris - 100, 91, 125 - 316
Monday Men’s - Jan. 3 - Steffan Pfaff - 201, 266, 226 - 693, Zion Thompson - 155, 182, 234 - 571, Paul Klebs - 194, 194, 166 - 554, Mark Pfaff - 201, 162, 182 - 545, Daniel Miller - 196, 167, 180 - 543, Harley Sawatzky - 175, 177, 169 - 521, Gary Olson - 157, 201, 147 - 505, Nick Underwood - 128, 187, 188 - 503, Daryl Honnold - 159, 145, 184 - 488, Scott Clement - 161, 146, 177 - 484, David Sawatzky - 140, 178, 156 - 474, Craig Hovland - 188, 134, 152 - 474, Greg Miller - 132, 174, 164 - 470, Frank Kacon - 127, 148, 189 - 464, Richard Schuh - 127, 168, 136 - 431, Martin Breuer - 120, 138, 158 - 416, Cameron Miller - 150, 124, 139 - 413
Wednesday Mixed - Jan. 5 - Paul Klebs - 187, 184, 243 - 614, Monica Revak - 166, 157, 201 - 524, Daryl Honnold - 183, 181, 155 - 519, Heidi Schultz - 193, 164, 149 - 496, Kimberly Mellon - 136, 145, 154 - 435, Jennifer Hagel - 157, 129, 137 - 423, William Mellon Jr - 132, 116, 146 - 394, Kathy Carlson - 154, 130, 102 - 386, Bob Carlson - 106, 162, 117 - 385, Melanie Garbow - 123, 118, 139 - 380, Lori Wall - 103, 145, 112 - 360, Kahla Harris - 144, 96, 118 - 358, Julie Oniel - 103, 125, 103 - 331
Tuesday 9:15 AM Coffee - Jan. 11 - Gary Olson - 147, 202, 195 - 544, Frank Kacon - 132, 191, 127 - 450, Andy Bosquez - 133, 124, 112 - 369, Daryl Honnold - 188, 180, 174 - 542, Fran Kacon - 100, 80, 82 - 262, Carlene Boettcher - 82, 83, 61 - 226, Clara Kiel - 150, 119, 170 - 439
