Monday Men’s - Jan. 9 - Scott Clement - 224, 191, 215 - 630, Steffan Pfaff - 213, 234, 149 - 596, Paul Klebs - 196, 209, 169 - 573, David Sawatzky - 189, 183, 200 - 572, Daryl Honnold Jr - 159, 209, 181 - 549, Daryl Honnold - 159, 171, 199 - 529, Craig Hovland - 210, 171, 145 - 526, Greg Miller - 181, 190, 145 - 516, Cameron Miller - 117, 195, 198 - 510, David Estrem - 164, 158, 181 - 503, Harley Sawatzky - 152, 197, 147 - 496, Gary Olson - 166, 173, 142 - 481, Martin Breuer - 158, 147, 173 - 478, John Kuhn - 169, 146, 148 - 463, Ray Penwarden - 144, 144, 168 - 456, Mark Pfaff - 140, 182, 133 - 455, Levi Jeska - 173, 112, 159 - 444, Frank Kacon - 140, 128, 144 - 412, Heidi Schultz - 157, 124, 123 - 404 

Wednesday Mixed - Jan. 11 - Paul Klebs - 136, 198, 203 - 537, Ted Skaff - 212, 127, 171 - 510, Daryl Honnold Jr - 113, 167, 180 - 460, John Ingrassia - 180, 135, 135 - 450, Jennifer Hagel - 132, 155, 157 - 444, Diana Adams - 180, 129, 119 - 428, William Mellon Jr - 121, 144, 148 - 413, Julie Janke - 156, 113, 131 - 400, Max Hagel - 129, 118, 147 - 394, Monica Revak - 128, 134, 126 - 388, Heidi Schultz - 125, 125, 127 - 377, James Janke - 110, 125, 140 - 375, Kimberly Mellon - 116, 146, 112 - 374, Kathy Carlson - 138, 116, 114 - 368, Bob Carlson - 110, 97, 151 - 358, Linda Gommer - 150, 105, 100 - 355, Haley Harris - 146, 102, 104 - 352, Melanie Garbow - 139, 99, 112 - 350, Sue Sportel - 102, 102, 129 - 333, Pat Skaff - 116, 94, 95 - 305 

