Monday Men’s - Jan. 10 - Steffan Pfaff- 209, 185, 234 - 628, Harley Sawatzky - 212, 226, 189 - 627, Scott Clement - 202, 155, 211 - 568, Paul Klebs - 167, 215, 168 - 550, David Sawatzky - 178, 186, 173 - 537, Nick Underwood - 146, 209, 182 - 537, Martin Breuer - 199, 139, 178 - 516, Gary Olson - 174, 189, 149 - 512, Mark Pfaff - 147, 194, 170 - 511, Alan Voss - 180, 175, 150 - 505, John Kuhn - 180, 159, 126 - 465, Daniel Miller - 147, 123, 195 - 465, Richard Schuh - 169, 181, 113 - 463, Daryl Honnold - 172, 182, 108 - 462, Zion Thompson - 143, 148, 158 - 449, Cameron Miller - 153, 137, 150 - 440, Graig Hovland - 137, 127, 168 - 432, Frank Kacon - 166, 116, 122 - 404

Wednesday Mixed - Jan. 12 - Paul Klebs - 167, 187, 214 - 568, Monica Revak - 153, 178, 152 - 483, Jacob Gallion - 159, 157, 127 - 443, Daryl Honnold - 139, 140, 150 - 429, William Mellon Jr - 133, 136, 139 - 408, Heidi Schultz - 123, 156, 121 - 400, Bob Carlson - 122, 144, 134 - 400, Jennifer Hagel - 135, 126, 134 - 395, Kallen Pojanowski - 143, 119, 129 - 391, Kathy Carlson - 106, 127, 111 - 344, Melanie Garbow - 128, 105, 111 - 344, Haley Harris - 108, 130, 97 - 335, Kimberly Mellon - 79, 117, 122 - 318

Tuesday 9:15 AM Coffee - Jan. 18 - Diane Olson - 102, 139, 131 - 372, Carlene Boettcher - 88, 87, 69 - 244, Gail Smith - 128, 141, 107 - 376, Fran Kacon - 108, 131, 91 - 330, Clara Kiel - 161, 155, 103 - 419, Gary Olson - 160, 148, 119 - 427, Frank Kacon - 175, 136, 114 - 425, Chuck Smith - 130, 117, 124 - 371, Daryl Honnold - 169, 167, 181 - 517, Andy Bosquez - 149, 152, 147 - 448

