Monday Men’s - Jan. 30 - Steffan Pfaff - 185, 300, 193 - 677, Cameron Miller - 198, 165, 198 - 561, John Kuhn - 178, 184, 186 - 548, Greg Miller - 180, 145, 211 - 536, Scott Clement - 170, 158, 204 - 532, Harley Sawatzky - 158, 202, 168 - 528, Gary Olson - 223, 139, 165 - 527, Levi Jeska - 126, 159, 223 - 508, Daryl Honnold Jr - 226, 151, 129 - 506, David Sawatzky - 154, 149, 196 - 499, Alice Nickolay - 161, 164, 158 - 483, Ray Penwarden - 157, 146, 178 - 481, Mark Pfaff - 157, 169, 151 - 477, Chad Ames - 153, 155, 161 - 469, Craig Hovland - 132, 181, 141 - 464, Paul Klebs - 148, 148, 167 - 463, David Estrem - 188, 111, 162 - 461, Martin Breuer - 134, 157, 170 - 461, Daryl Honnold - 135, 154, 171 - 460, Frank Kacon - 161, 165, 131 - 457, Travis Eye - 154, 158, 136 - 448, Heidi Schultz - 122, 157, 159 - 438, Dylan Hardy - 166, 134, 110 - 410 

Wednesday Mixed - Feb. 1 - Paul Klebs - 212, 254, 175 - 641, Jason Gallion - 193, 222, 168 - 583, Daryl Honnold Jr - 180, 184, 149 - 513, Jacob Gallion - 195, 140, 169 - 504, Jennifer Hagel - 165, 166, 158 - 489, Daryl Honnold - 171, 157, 159 - 487, William Mellon Jr - 103, 237, 132 - 472, Monica Revak - 144, 171, 140 - 455, Ron Segraves - 143, 155, 155 - 453, Kimberly Mellon - 128, 143, 155 - 426, John Ingrassia - 146, 108, 149 - 403, Dawn Honnold - 118, 143, 128 - 389, Kathy Freitag - 131, 104, 146 - 381, Heidi Schultz - 112, 135, 133 - 380, Darryl Sportel - 110, 113, 141 - 364, Diana Adams - 106, 112, 133 - 351, Sue Sportel - 99, 133, 105 - 337, Melanie Garbow - 127, 104, 110 - 335, Haley Harris - 101, 107, 118 - 326, Kelly Ingrassia - 102, 99, 124 - 325, Kathy Carlson - 84, 121, 111 - 316, Lee Nass - 112, 104, 89 - 305 

