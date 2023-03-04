Monday Men’s - Jan. 30 - Steffan Pfaff - 185, 300, 193 - 677, Cameron Miller - 198, 165, 198 - 561, John Kuhn - 178, 184, 186 - 548, Greg Miller - 180, 145, 211 - 536, Scott Clement - 170, 158, 204 - 532, Harley Sawatzky - 158, 202, 168 - 528, Gary Olson - 223, 139, 165 - 527, Levi Jeska - 126, 159, 223 - 508, Daryl Honnold Jr - 226, 151, 129 - 506, David Sawatzky - 154, 149, 196 - 499, Alice Nickolay - 161, 164, 158 - 483, Ray Penwarden - 157, 146, 178 - 481, Mark Pfaff - 157, 169, 151 - 477, Chad Ames - 153, 155, 161 - 469, Craig Hovland - 132, 181, 141 - 464, Paul Klebs - 148, 148, 167 - 463, David Estrem - 188, 111, 162 - 461, Martin Breuer - 134, 157, 170 - 461, Daryl Honnold - 135, 154, 171 - 460, Frank Kacon - 161, 165, 131 - 457, Travis Eye - 154, 158, 136 - 448, Heidi Schultz - 122, 157, 159 - 438, Dylan Hardy - 166, 134, 110 - 410
Wednesday Mixed - Feb. 1 - Paul Klebs - 212, 254, 175 - 641, Jason Gallion - 193, 222, 168 - 583, Daryl Honnold Jr - 180, 184, 149 - 513, Jacob Gallion - 195, 140, 169 - 504, Jennifer Hagel - 165, 166, 158 - 489, Daryl Honnold - 171, 157, 159 - 487, William Mellon Jr - 103, 237, 132 - 472, Monica Revak - 144, 171, 140 - 455, Ron Segraves - 143, 155, 155 - 453, Kimberly Mellon - 128, 143, 155 - 426, John Ingrassia - 146, 108, 149 - 403, Dawn Honnold - 118, 143, 128 - 389, Kathy Freitag - 131, 104, 146 - 381, Heidi Schultz - 112, 135, 133 - 380, Darryl Sportel - 110, 113, 141 - 364, Diana Adams - 106, 112, 133 - 351, Sue Sportel - 99, 133, 105 - 337, Melanie Garbow - 127, 104, 110 - 335, Haley Harris - 101, 107, 118 - 326, Kelly Ingrassia - 102, 99, 124 - 325, Kathy Carlson - 84, 121, 111 - 316, Lee Nass - 112, 104, 89 - 305
Tuesday 9:15 AM Coffee - Feb. 7 - Diane Olson - 152, 105, 211 - 468, Carlene Boettcher - 55, 83, 84 - 222, Gail Smith - 181, 159, 158 - 498, Fran Kacon - 157, 103, 96 - 356, Diana Adams - 211, 155, 199 - 565, Kim Ames - 164, 244, 121 - 529, Clara Kiel - 212, 197, 162 - 571, Gary Olson - 220, 197, 183 - 600, Frank Kacon - 186, 229, 179 - 594, Al Boettcher - 207, 204, 175 - 585, Chad Ames - 182, 177, 204 - 563, Daryl Honnold - 217, 210, 217 - 644, Chuck Smith - 140, 147, 137 - 424, Tony Bosquez - 211, 190, 135 – 536
Monday Men’s - Feb. 6 - John Kuhn - 202, 223, 193 - 618, Steffan Pfaff - 241, 184, 168 - 593, David Sawatzky - 160, 222, 193 - 575, Greg Miller - 219, 162, 185 - 566, Cameron Miller - 195, 166, 168 - 529, Chad Ames - 157, 175, 194 - 526, Travis Eye - 183, 175, 165 - 523, Levi Jeska - 157, 139, 227 - 523, Gary Olson - 192, 180, 143 - 515, Scott Clement - 179, 136, 186 - 501, Daryl Honnold - 140, 154, 180 - 474, Harley Sawatzky - 131, 203, 138 - 473, Paul Klebs - 171, 157, 140 - 468, David Estrem - 154, 157, 135 - 456, Mark Pfaff - 143, 156, 150 - 449, Craig Hovland - 182, 136, 126 - 444, Martin Breuer - 143, 134, 159 - 436, Alice Nickolay - 150, 135, 150 - 435, Daryl Honnold Jr - 137, 133, 141 - 411
Wednesday Mixed - Feb. 8 - Jason Gallion - 196, 174, 198 - 568, Paul Klebs - 164, 192, 188 - 544, Daryl Honnold - 186, 187, 171 - 544, Jacob Gallion - 172, 187, 182 - 541, Heidi Schultz - 157, 146, 211 - 514, Jennifer Hagel - 170, 176, 155 - 501, Monica Revak - 120, 169, 191 - 480, Jon Ingrassia - 125, 189, 157 - 471, William Mellon Jr - 171, 152, 140 - 463, Max Hagel - 154, 149, 133 - 436, Haley Harris - 107, 146, 176 - 429, Diana Adams - 139, 125, 123 - 387, Kimberly Mellon - 114, 125, 146 - 385, Daryl Honnold Jr - 117, 95, 171 - 383, James Janke - 120, 121, 130 - 371, Dawn Honnold - 101, 143, 123 - 367, Ron Segraves - 115, 127, 123 - 365, Linda Gommer - 113, 110, 130 - 353, Bob Carlson - 187, 93, 170 - 350, Kathy Freitag - 90, 135, 105 - 348, Julie Janke - 134, 90, 119 - 343, Kathy Carlson - 132, 126, 77 - 335, Lee Nass - 123, 96, 111 - 330, Darryl Sportel - 99, 115, 102 - 316, Montana Sarazin - 96, 107, 98 - 301
Tuesday 9:15 AM Coffee - Feb. 14 - Diane Olson - 143, 118, 112 - 373, Carlene Boettcher - 87, 85, 50 - 222, Gail Smith - 124, 103, 127 - 354, Fran Kacon - 101, 102, 105 -308, Diana Adams - 123, 112, 146 - 381, Kim Ames - 109, 118, 151 - 375, Clara Kiel - 105, 132, 126 - 363, Gary Olson - 170, 148, 166 - 484, Frank Kacon - 151, 138, 127 - 416, Duane Altman - 125, 129, 129 - 383, Al Boettcher - 156, 135, 118 - 409, Daryl Honnold - 172, 137, 178 - 487, Andy Bosquez - 137, 169 - 306, Tony Bosquez - 151, 173, 144 - 468, Chuck Smith - 130, 122, 118 - 370, Scott Clement - 166, 220, 184 – 570
Monday Men’s - Feb. 13 - Steffan Pfaff - 201, 196, 228 - 625, David Sawatzky - 164, 201, 212 - 577 , Daryl Honnold - 255, 128, 193 - 576, Chad Ames - 170, 203, 184 - 557, Harley Sawatzky - 174, 197, 161 - 532, Paul Klebs - 159, 191, 167 - 517, Levi Jeska - 160, 192, 161 - 513, David Estrem - 167, 174, 170 - 511, Dylan Hardy - 128, 216, 166 - 510, Travis Eye - 178, 178, 152 - 508, John Kuhn - 136, 190, 174 - 500, Craig Hovland - 162, 192, 144 - 498, Scott Clement - 173, 181, 139 - 493, Gary Olson - 176, 188, 126 - 490, Mark Pfaff - 148, 201, 132 - 481, Greg Miller - 183, 155, 133 - 471, Frank Kacon - 119, 162, 174 - 455, Alice Nickolay - 142, 147, 162 - 451, Daryl Honnold Jr - 149, 168, 131 - 448, Pay Penwarden - 115, 149, 147 - 411, Martin Breuer - 135, 125, 145 - 405
Wednesday Mixed - Feb. 15 - Jason Gallion - 211, 182, 214 - 607, Jacob Gallion - 203, 201, 195 - 599, Daryl Honnold Jr - 192, 169, 165 - 526, Paul Klebs - 191, 174, 156 - 521, Monica Revak - 160, 128, 169 - 457, William Mellon Jr - 113, 165, 146 - 424, John Ingrassia - 154, 136, 126 - 416, Melanie Garbow - 155, 112, 124 - 391, Haley Harris - 117, 152, 122 - 391, Linda Gommer - 115, 121, 147 - 383, Kimberly Mellon - 97, 150, 128 - 375, Bob Carlson - 117, 124, 129 -- 370, Ron Segraves - 143, 133, 84 - 360, Dawn Honnold - 131, 101, 123 - 355, Alonzo Guzman - 116, 118, 116 - 350, Kathy Freitag - 104, 121, 124 - 349, Heidi Schultz - 109, 122, 111 - 342, Kathy Carlson - 90, 115, 135 - 340, Lee Nass - 123, 102, 103 - 328, Diana Adams - 92, 115, 109 - 316, Sue Sportel - 85, 97, 134 - 316, Darryl Sportel - 122, 90, 94 - 306
Tuesday 9:15 AM Coffee - Feb. 21 - Diane Olson - 153, 117, 129 - 399, Carlene Boettcher - 77, 70, 82 - 229, Fran Kacon - 99, 103, 107 - 309, Diana Adams - 113, 148, 118 - 379, Clara Kiel - 138, 134, 147 - 419, Gary Olson - 149, 189, 170 - 508, Frank Kacon - 153, 1235, 169 - 457, Al Boettcher - 113, 123, 128 - 364, Daryl Honnold - 169, 193, 194 - 556, Andy Bosquez - 127, 116, 151 - 394, Tony Bosquez - 144, 181, 170 - 495, Scott Clement - 178, 246, 202 - 626
