Monday Men’s - Dec. 12 - Paul Klebs - 202, 174, 212 - 588, Steffan Pfaff - 158, 217, 202 - 577, David Sawatzky - 211, 186, 168 - 565, Greg Miller - 191, 189, 169 - 549, Levi Jeska - 150, 203, 157 - 510, Craig Hovland - 158, 205, 146 - 509, Harley Sawatzky - 158, 199, 142 - 499, Ray Penwarden - 161, 146, 183 - 490, John Kuhn - 122, 170, 194 - 486, Cameron Miller - 167, 141, 169 - 477, David Estrem - 164, 164, 133 - 461, Daryl Honnold - 136, 145, 162 - 443, Gary Olson- 158, 138, 145 - 441, Mark Pfaff - 125, 156, 156 - 437, Nick Underwood - 136, 162, 136 - 434, Daryl Honnold Jr - 146, 132, 145 - 423, Scott Clement - 108, 133, 164 - 405 

Tuesday 9:15 AM Coffee - Dec. 20 - Diane Olson - 117, 123, 102 - 342, Fran Kacon - 69, 110, 76 - 255, Gail Smith - 129, 109, 134 - 372, Cuca Olson - 117, 135, 113 - 365, Diana 113, 121, 114 - 348, Clara Kiel - 112, 145 - 257, Gary Olson - 194, 156, 177 - 554, Frank Kacon - 154, 159, 156 - 469, Don Olson - 105, 103, 85 - 293, Daryl Honnold - 153, 146, 189 - 485, Chuck Smith - 88, 117, 133 - 338, Andy Bosquez - 109, 158 – 267 

