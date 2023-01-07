Monday Men’s - Dec. 12 - Paul Klebs - 202, 174, 212 - 588, Steffan Pfaff - 158, 217, 202 - 577, David Sawatzky - 211, 186, 168 - 565, Greg Miller - 191, 189, 169 - 549, Levi Jeska - 150, 203, 157 - 510, Craig Hovland - 158, 205, 146 - 509, Harley Sawatzky - 158, 199, 142 - 499, Ray Penwarden - 161, 146, 183 - 490, John Kuhn - 122, 170, 194 - 486, Cameron Miller - 167, 141, 169 - 477, David Estrem - 164, 164, 133 - 461, Daryl Honnold - 136, 145, 162 - 443, Gary Olson- 158, 138, 145 - 441, Mark Pfaff - 125, 156, 156 - 437, Nick Underwood - 136, 162, 136 - 434, Daryl Honnold Jr - 146, 132, 145 - 423, Scott Clement - 108, 133, 164 - 405
Tuesday 9:15 AM Coffee - Dec. 20 - Diane Olson - 117, 123, 102 - 342, Fran Kacon - 69, 110, 76 - 255, Gail Smith - 129, 109, 134 - 372, Cuca Olson - 117, 135, 113 - 365, Diana 113, 121, 114 - 348, Clara Kiel - 112, 145 - 257, Gary Olson - 194, 156, 177 - 554, Frank Kacon - 154, 159, 156 - 469, Don Olson - 105, 103, 85 - 293, Daryl Honnold - 153, 146, 189 - 485, Chuck Smith - 88, 117, 133 - 338, Andy Bosquez - 109, 158 – 267
Wednesday – Dec. 21 – Canceled due to weather.
Monday Men’s - Dec. 19 - Steffan Pfaff - 184, 211, 212 - 607, John Kuhn - 203, 178, 193 - 574, Harley Sawatzky - 178, 195, 201 - 574, Levi Jeska - 201, 136, 235 - 572, Scott Clement - 197, 165, 205 - 567, Greg Miller - 144, 161, 245 - 550, Dylan Hardy - 201, 170, 150 - 321, David Sawatzky - 186, 147, 172 - 505, Daryl Honnold Jr - 198, 146, 160 - 504, Mark Pfaff - 145, 190, 155 - 490, Alice Nickolay - 163, 174, 150 - 487, Martin Breuer - 156, 137, 171 - 464, Travis Eye - 171, 148, 145 - 464, Gary Olson - 134, 172, 135 - 441, Daryl Honnold - 146, 149, 145 - 440, Cameron Miller - 137, 128, 159 - 424, David Estrem - 126, 145, 145 - 416, Frank Kacon - 131, 138, 139 - 408
Wednesday Mixed - Dec. 21 - Jacob Gallion - 234, 262, 214 - 710, Heidi Schultz - 158, 252, 217 - 627, Daryl Honnold Jr - 170, 187, 264 - 621, Daryl Honnold - 253, 186, 171 - 610, Ted Skaff - 201, 11, 154 - 576, Jenn Hagel - 197, 162, 196 - 555, Pat Skaff - 138, 159, 205 - 502, Monica Revak - 198, 172, 122 - 492, Darryl Sportel - 165, 171, 129 - 465, John Ingrassia - 146, 167, 140 - 453, Kim Mellon - 169, 131, 133 - 433, Bill Mellon - 131, 166, 117 - 414, Alonzo Guzman - 140, 191, 80 - 411, Haley Harris - 114, 167, 127 - 408, Diana Adams - 124, 131, 149 - 404, Sue Sportel - 98, 110, 128 - 336, Kelly Ingrassia - 98, 106, 106 - 310, Lee Nass - 108, 116, 81 - 305
Tuesday 9:15 AM Coffee - Dec. 27 - Diane Olson - 113, 150, 87 - 350, Carlene Boettcher - 68, 80, 68 - 216, Gail Smith - 98, 120, 123 - 341, Fran Kacon - 116, 114, 110 - 340, Clara Kiel - 128, 115, 182 - 425, Gary Olson - 186, 193, 211 - 590, Frank Kacon - 136, 149, 168 - 453, Chuck Smith - 131, 110, 142 - 383, Marty Breuer - 171, 158, 161 - 490, Al Boettcher - 112, 112, 121 - 345
