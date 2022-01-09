Monday Men’s - Dec. 13 - Greg Miller - 169, 204, 224 - 597, Zion Thompson - 187, 159, 203 - 549, Martin Breuer - 178, 203, 166 - 547, Mark Pfaff - 165, 225, 150 - 540, David Sawatzky - 183, 150, 201 - 534, Scott Clement - 147, 182, 204 - 533, Daryl Honnold - 203, 158, 158 - 519, Richard Shuh - 162, 174, 180 - 517, Steffan Pfaff - 163, 187, 162 - 512, Harley Sawatzky - 189, 147, 175 - 511, Gerry Kroll - 177, 150, 177 - 504, Daniel Miller - 163, 158, 181 - 502, Frank Kacon - 188, 152, 160 - 500, Gary Olson - 175, 145, 169 - 489, John Kuhn - 145, 158, 181 - 484, Paul Klebs - 168, 135, 170 - 473, Craig Hovland - 151, 137, 178 - 466, Alan Voss - 146, 152, 131 - 429, Cameron Miller - 161, 127, 139 - 427
Wednesday Mixed - Dec. 15 - Daryl Honnold - 178, 166, 151 - 495, Jacob Gallion - 150, 169, 139 - 458, Jennifer Hagel - 131, 173, 150 - 454, William Mellon Jr - 162, 165, 124 - 451, Paul Klebs - 149, 143, 145 - 437, Melanie Garbow - 133, 143, 160 - 436, Heidi Schultz - 138, 166, 116 - 420, Monica Revak - 126, 139, 150 - 415, Gretchen Patnode - 133, 126, 153 - 412, Julie Oniel - 120, 116, 157 - 393, Alonzo Guzman - 122, 124, 138 - 384, Jamie Becker - 128, 112, 131 - 371, Kathy Carlson - 118, 119, 129 - 366, Kimberly Mellon - 109, 110, 107 - 326, Diana Adams - 123, 99, 104 - 326, Kallen Pojanowski - 114, 104, 108 - 326, Bob Carlson - 101, 89, 128 - 318, Kahla Harris - 113, 91, 112 - 316, Ronda Bjornson - 106, 102, 106 - 314, Penny Klipstein - 120, 107, 80 - 307, Lori Wall - 117, 92, 96 - 305
Tuesday 9:15 AM Coffee - Dec. 21 - Diane Olson - 149, 147, 120 - 416, Gail Smith - 139, 144, 154 - 434, Fran Kacon - 117, 110, 171 - 398, Diana Adams - 179, 164, 154 - 497, Clara Kiel - 194, 166, 185 - 545, Gary Olson - 188, 242, 146 - 576, Frank Kacon - 126, 156, 161 - 543, Paul Kent - 160, 157, 159 - 476, Chuck Smith - 161, 132, 115 - 408, Daryl Honnold - 208, 230, 200 - 638, Duane Altman - 202, 178, 163 - 543, Andy Bosquez - 150, 170 - 320
Monday Men’s - Dec. 20 - Steffan Pfaff - 230, 189, 204 - 623, Craig Hovland - 181, 213, 192 - 586, David Sawatzky - 181, 202, 185 - 568, Richard Schuh - 188, 209, 169 - 566, John Kuhn - 191, 173, 201 - 565, Scott Clement - 169, 199, 189 - 557, Zion Thompson- 158, 218, 178 - 554, Greg Miller - 175, 169, 199 - 543, Harley Sawatzky - 181, 171, 176 - 528, Daniel Miller - 180, 152, 173 - 505, Nick Underwood - 145, 141, 213 - 499, MartinBreuer - 182, 170, 133 - 485, Daryl Honnold - 171, 162, 149- 482, Paul Klebs - 140, 179, 161 - 480, Alan Voss - 177, 136, 167 - 480, Mark Pfaff - 149, 162, 147 - 458, Gary Olson - 158, 157, 130 - 445, Cameron Miller - 170, 127, 127 - 424, Frank Kacon - 109, 147, 145 - 401
Wednesday Mixed - Dec. 22 - Paul Klebs - 211, 186, 245 - 642, Jennifer Hagel - 187, 191, 211 - 589, Daryl Honnold - 214, 148, 207 - 569, Heidi Schultz - 183, 206, 165 - 554, Melanie Garbow - 150, 169, 174 - 493, Alonzo Guzman - 188, 117, 176 - 481, William Mellon Jr - 151, 163, 156 - 470, Kimberly Mellon - 121, 170, 154 - 445, Diana Adams - 148, 162, 128 - 438, Kahla Harris - 157, 141, 134 - 432, Dawn Honnold - 111, 153, 160 - 424, Kallen Pojanowski - 95, 190, 119 - 404, Julie Oniel - 104, 115, 141 - 360, Haley Harris - 147, 96, 117 - 360, Penny Klipstein - 125, 139, 94 - 358, Gretchen Patnode - 94, 127, 135 - 356, Lori Wall - 107, 132, 110 - 349
Tuesday 9:15 AM Coffee - Dec. 28 - Diane Olson - 116, 137, 150 - 403, Clara Kiel - 110, 126, 148 - 384, Fran Kacon - 78, 114, 79 - 271, Diana Adams - 135, 150, 127 - 412, Gary Olson - 184, 166, 213 - 563, Frank Kacon - 118, 175, 168 - 461, Andy Bosquez - 125, 150, 122 - 397
