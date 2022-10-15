Bowling scores 

Monday Men’s - Sept. 6 - Steffan Pfaff - 262, 176, 260 - 698, Paul Klebs - 148, 219, 185 - 552, Craig Hovland - 204, 180, 146 - 530, Nick Underwood - 160, 144, 225 - 529, Scott Clement - 172, 179, 169 - 520, Chad Ames - 143, 179, 169 - 520, Martin Breuer - 187, 165, 159 - 511, Mark Pfaff - 171, 141, 191 - 503, Levi Jeska - 184, 156, 157 - 497, Darryl Honnold Jr - 187, 154, 136 - 477, Gary Olson - 121, 171, 184 - 476, David Estrem - 140, 147, 174 - 471, David Sawatzky - 157, 173, 140 - 470, John Kuhn - 140, 158, 157 - 455, Cameron Miller - 146, 122, 192 - 450, Richard Schuh - 138, 169, 127 - 434, Jordan Schmaltz - 106, 133, 187 - 426, Ray Penwarden - 111, 168, 143 - 422, Daryl Honnold - 138, 135, 133 - 406, Dylan hardy - 101, 141, 160 - 402 

