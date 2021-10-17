Wednesday Mixed - Sept. 29 - Jacob Gallion - 205, 195, 170 - 570, Kallen Pojanowski - 166, 155, 183 - 504, Monica Revak - 148, 157, 148 - 453, Daryl Honnold - 143, 154, 155 - 452, Jamie Becker - 127, 156, 139 - 422, Jennifer Hagel - 137, 120, 161 - 418, Heidi Schultz - 105, 154, 149 - 408, Bob Carlson - 154, 103, 123 - 380, Dawn Honnold - 108, 141, 130 - 379, Julie Oniel - 121, 148, 103 - 372, Melanie Garbow - 96, 126, 141 - 363, William Mellon Jr - 118, 115, 120 - 353, Diana Adams - 95, 139, 114 - 348, Kathy Carlson - 113, 115, 113 - 341, Kimberly Mellon - 88, 134, 115 - 337, Penny Klipstein - 115, 98, 113 - 326, Gretchen Patnode - 104, 117, 96 - 317
