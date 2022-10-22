Monday Men’s - Oct. 3 - John Kuhn - 176, 173, 178 - 527, Paul Klebs - 182, 195, 146 - 523, Scott Clement - 172, 151, 197 - 520, Harley Sawatzky - 177, 179, 162 - 518, Steffan Pfaff - 160, 168, 179 - 507, Tyler Pettit - 190, 148, 165 - 503, Cameron Miller - 195, 146, 160 - 501, David Sawatzky - 177, 169, 154 - 500, Chad Ames - 182, 154, 160 - 496, Richard Schuh - 170, 182, 137 - 489, Craig Hovland - 137, 204, 145 - 486, Mark Pfaff - 143, 149, 184 - 476, Gary Olson - 128, 190, 152 - 470, Martin Breuer - 150, 149, 160 - 459, Levi Jeska - 154, 166, 139 - 459, Alice Nickolay - 135, 164, 126 - 425, Mike Knaus - 128,k 155, 137 - 420, David Estrem - 116, 157, 145 - 418, Travis Eye - 92, 145, 181 - 418, Frank Kacon - 148, 130, 137 - 415, Daryl Honnold - 130, 153, 129 - 412, Jordan Schmaltz - 118, 154, 137 - 409, Nick Underwood - 138, 138, 125 - 401
Wednesday Mixed - Oct. 6 - Dave Sawatzky - 192, 175, 155 - 522, Jason Gallion - 176, 182, 158 - 516, Daryl Honnold - 135, 180, 172 - 487, Paul Klebs - 172, 158, 139 - 469, William Mellon Jr - 148, 164, 141 - 453, Jennifer Hagel - 161, 143, 148 - 452, Kimberly Mellon - 112, 143, 176 - 431, Monica Revak - 104, 155, 171 - 430, Daryl Honnold Jr - 149, 165, 112 - 426, Ted Skaff - 125, 150, 149 - 424, Kathy Carlson - 149, 117, 142 - 408, Max Hagel - 104, 131, 152 - 387, Heidi Schultz - 113, 136, 137 - 386, Ranae Gallion - 136, 134, 115 - 385, Ron Segraves - 141, 116, 127 - 384, Linda Gommer - 125, 107, 143 - 375, Julie Janke - 119, 120, 132 - 371, Diana Adams - 124, 112, 131 - 367, Pat Skaff - 144, 91, 130 - 365, John Ingrassia - 136, 89, 121 - 346, Melanie Garbow - 146, 114, 84 - 344, Haley Harris - 86, 135, 110 - 331, Daryl Sportel - 111, 111, 109 - 331, Bob Carlson - 100, 122, 90 - 312, Lori Wall - 103, 105, 96 - 304, James Janke - 97, 92, 114 - 303
