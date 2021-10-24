Monday Men’s - Sept. 22 - Steffan Pfaff - 185, 200, 235 - 620, Chad Ames - 179, 235, 158 - 572, Mark Pfaff - 214, 177, 170 - 561, Craig Hovland - 170, 157, 211 - 538, Paul Klebs - 182, 171, 161 - 514, Martin Breuer - 11, 179, 161 - 511, Scott Clement - 166, 158, 178 - 502, Daryl Honnold - 158, 164, 178 - 500, Gary Olson - 166, 126, 201 - 493, David Sawatzky - 199, 139, 151 - 489, Harley Sawatzky - 150, 148, 184 - 482, Frank Kacon - 185, 145, 150 - 480, Richard Schuh - 174, 131, 173 - 478, John Miller - 145, 180, 121 - 446, Alan Voss - 130, 166, 139 - 435, Dawn Honnold - 139, 134, 142 - 415, John Kuhn - 106, 145, 157 - 408, Gerry Kroll - 122, 142, 143 - 407
Tuesday 9:15 AM Coffee - Oct. 5 - Diane Olson - 152, 156, 219 - 527, Carlene Boettcher - 57, 60, 44 - 161, Gail Smith - 109, 137, 130 - 376, Sunny Emerson - 167, 172, 211 - 550, Linda Lease - 209, 148, 166 - 523, Fran Kacon - 120, 151, 93 - 364, Diana Adams - 123, 188, 101 - 412, Gary Olson - 188, 189, 164 - 541, Frank Kacon - 214, 157, 231 - 602, Victor Lease - 209, 245, 152 - 606, Daryl Honnold - 139, 240, 176 - 555, Duane Altman - 135, 201, 175 - 511, Chuck Smith - 154, 96, 121 - 371, Andy Bosquez - 171, 187, 173 - 531, Eric Emerson - 120, 136, 109 - 365, Nancy Lane - 111, 111, 174 - 396, Dodie Peterson - 107, 82, 89 - 278, Carol Herrick - 116, 77, 140 - 233, Clara Kiel - 174, 161, 150 - 485
