Monday Men’s - Oct. 11 - Cameron Miller - 178, 156, 277 - 611, Chad Ames - 195, 192, 190 - 577, Steffan Pfaff - 236, 192, 148 - 576, David Sawatzky - 167, 176, 221 - 564, Alan Voss - 210, 174, 168 - 552, John Kuhn - 152, 190, 195 - 537, Mark Pfaff - 162, 126, 215 - 503, Martin Breuer - 163, 173, 159 - 495, Scott Clement - 149, 163, 180 - 492, Craig Hovland - 158, 169, 162 - 489, Richard Schuh - 146, 160, 170 - 476, Paul Klebs - 149, 160, 163 - 472, David Estrem - 132, 153, 168 - 453, Frank Kacon - 137, 155, 161 - 453, Daryl Honnold - 160, 123, 146 - 429, John Miller - 113, 146, 152 - 411, Dawn Honnold - 115, 147, 139 - 401
Wednesday Mixed - Oct. 13 - Paul Klebs - 213, 180, 217 - 610, Jacob Gallion - 246, 211, 125 - 582, Jennifer Hagel - 159, 149, 144 - 452, Kallen Pojanowski - 180, 128, 138 - 446, Daryl Honnold - 145, 150, 140 - 435, Monica Revak - 123, 167, 141 - 431, William Mellon Jr - 120, 177, 132 - 429, Dawn Honnold - 166, 124, 117 - 407, Kimberly Mellon - 109, 166, 128 - 403, Melanie Garbow - 170, 143, 81 - 394, Alonzo Guzman - 103, 124, 158 - 385, Kathy Carlson- 111, 133, 107 - 351, Gretchen Patnode - 110, 96, 131 - 337, Bob Carlson - 107, 119, 110 - 336, Lori Wall - 113, 107, 114 - 334, Jamie Becker - 91, 110, 122 - 321, Heidi Schultz - 114, 120, 83 - 317, Julie Oniel - 107, 95, 107 - 309
Tuesday 9:15 AM Coffee - Oct. 19 - Diane Olson - 110, 99, 128 - 337, Carlene Boettcher - 68, 86, 67 - 221, Linda Lease - 150, 143, 145 - 438, Fran Kacon - 99, 115, 119 - 333, Diana Adams - 124, 139, 121 - 384, Gary Olson - 171, 149, 172 - 492, Frank Kacon - 158, 152, 152 - 462, Victor Lease - 147, 159, 169 - 475, Paul Kent - 139, 152, 149 - 440, Daryl Honnold - 133, 177, 142 - 452, Duane Altman - 167, 183, 106 - 456, Chad Ames - 134, 133, 147 - 414, Andy Bosquez - 175, 143, 148 - 466, Al Boettcher - 115, 101, 113 - 329, Clara Kiel - 111, 116, 157 - 384, Kim Ames - 150, 129, 145 - 424, Dodie Peterson - 113, 113, 87 - 313, Carol Herrick - 100, 94, 91 - 288
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.