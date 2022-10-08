Monday Men’s - Sept. 19 - Scott Clement - 163, 195, 210 - 568, Daryl Honnold - 207, 166, 171 - 544, Steffan Pfaff - 180, 156, 204 - 540, John Kuhn - 182, 203, 145 - 530, Gary Olson - 171, 122, 233 - 526, Mark Pfaff - 155, 171, 198 - 524, Martin Breuer - 150, 223, 149 - 522, Frank Kacon - 146, 147, 228 - 521, Harley Sawatzky - 157, 157, 204 - 518, Chad Ames - 162, 180, 158 - 500, Richard Schuh - 178, 172, 146 - 496, Levi Jeska - 185, 174, 129 - 488, Daryl Honnold Jr - 163, 178, 145 - 486, Paul Klebs - 191, 153, 140 - 484, Ray Penwarden - 169, 162, 145 - 476, Craig Hovland - 147, 147, 179 - 473, David Sawatzky - 169, 118, 179 - 466, Tyler Pettit - 159, 172, 120 - 451, Travis Eye - 157, 132, 161 - 450, Alice Nickolay - 136, 156, 157 - 449, Nick Underwood - 161, 133, 147 - 441, Jordan Schmaltz - 170, 148, 105 - 423, Mike Knaus - 161, 157, 97 - 415 

Wednesday Mixed - Sept. 21 - Jason Gallion - 144, 211, 187 - 542, Jacob Gallion - 182, 150, 200 - 532, Daryl Honnold Jr - 164, 186, 168 - 518, Paul Klebs - 171, 156, 181 - 508, Daryl Honnold - 165, 159, 142 - 466, Jennifer Hagel - 156, 116, 157 - 429, Kathy Carlson - 137, 143, 146 - 426, William Mellon Jr - 114, 151, 148 - 413, Melanie Garbow - 148, 128, 120 - 396, Diana Adams - 130, 132, 132 - 394, Heidi Schultz - 149, 124, 103 - 376, Monica Revak - 137, 129, 105 - 371, Julie Janke - 127, 137, 105 - 369, Kimberly Mellon - 106, 148, 112 - 366, James Janke - 112, 126, 122 - 360, Max Hagel - 112, 90, 144 - 354, Abbie Gallion -142, 106, 95 - 343, Linda Gommer - 121, 112, 99 - 332, Bob Carlson - 92, 112, 111 - 315, Lori Wall - 77, 108, 117 - 303 

