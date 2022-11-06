Monday Men’s - Oct. 10 - Steffan Pfaff - 188, 225, 246 - 659, Scott Clement - 181, 195, 226 - 602, Daryl Honnold - 205, 202, 151 - 558, Craig Hovland - 227, 170, 159 - 556, Richard Schuh - 176, 189, 169 - 534, Cameron Miller - 160, 208, 154 - 522, Gary Olson - 172, 146, 203 - 521, David Sawatzky - 178, 159, 183 - 520, Harley Sawatzky - 137, 178, 203 - 518, Mark Pfaff - 168, 186, 148 - 502, Paul Klebs - 132, 205, 143 - 480, Levi Jeska - 154, 161, 157 - 472, Frank Kacon - 142, 12, 161 - 465, David Estrem - 183, 121, 152 - 456, Mike Knaus - 130, 168, 153 - 451, Daryl Honnold Jr - 152, 154, 131 - 438, Dylan Hardy - 122, 179, 136 - 437, John Kuhn - 151, 126, 153 - 430, Alice Nickolay - 126, 144, 158 - 428, Ray Penwarden - 123, 139, 164 - 426, Martin Breuer - 114, 159, 136 - 409
Wednesday Mixed - Oct. 12 - Paul Klebs - 194, 234, 268 - 696, Jacob Gallion - 245, 204, 236 - 685, Jason Gallion - 140, 195, 201 - 536, Ted Skaff - 143, 158, 171 - 472, Jennifer Hagel - 158, 160, 152 - 470, Daryl Honnold Jr - 132, 140, 174 - 446, Kimberly Mellon - 135, 123, 162 - 420, Monica Revak - 157, 135, 127 - 419, William Mellon Jr - 124, 124, 164 - 412, John Ingrassia - 152, 119, 141 - 412, Kathy Carlson - 146, 100, 140 - 386, Julie Janke - 126, 131, 115 - 372, Heidi Schultz - 136, 116, 112 - 364, Haley Harris - 109, 126, 118 - 353, Bob Carlson - 133, 132, 80 - 345, Kelly Ingrassia - 88, 127, 129 - 344, Ron Segraves - 111, 111, 113 - 335, Darrl Sportel - 105, 128, 97 - 330, Sue Sportel - 93, 121, 96 - 310, Max Hagel - 103, 113, 94 - 300
Tuesday 9:15 AM Coffee - Oct. 18 - Diane Olson - 130, 141, 114 - 385, Carlene Boettcher - 86, 73, 72 - 231, Diana Adams - 114, 113, 133 - 360, Linda Lease - 121, 129, 145 - 395, Ardean Brandt - 109, 99, 106 - 314, Fran Kacon - 139, 111, 147 - 397, Gary Olson - 117, 176, 140 - 433, Frank Kacon - 137, 136, 182 - 455, Victor Lease - 172, 162, 173 - 507, Chad Ames - 159, 169, 178 - 506, Scott Clement - 169, 182, 166 - 517, Duane Altman - 113, 124, 121 - 358, Chuck Smith - 106, 100, 116 - 322, Andy Bosquez - 116, 168, 138 - 422, Tony Bosquez - 132, 158, 134 - 424, Fred Lane - 116, 86, 119 - 321, Al Boettcher - 120, 106, 112 - 338, Nancy Lane - 119, 140, 124 - 383, Dodie Peterson - 95, 67, 91 - 253, Kim Ames - 152, 134, 104 - 390
Monday Men’s - Oct. 17 - Paul Klebs - 171, 226, 225 - 622, Steffan Pfaff - 147, 188, 279 - 614, Craig Hovland - 193, 152, 195 - 540, Scott Clement - 177, 186, 184 - 537, Chad Ames - 152, 223, 162 - 537, Martin Breuer - 144, 246, 146 - 536, Gary Olson - 167, 198, 155 - 520, Richard Schuh - 169, 193, 137 - 499, Ray Penwarden - 161, 145, 189 - 495, John Kuhn - 133, 165, 191 - 489, Alice Nickolay - 164, 169, 155 - 488, Mark Pfaff - 148, 147, 193 - 488, David Sawatzky - 191, 122, 174 - 487, Cameron Miller - 131, 175, 181 - 487, Dylan Hardy - 175, 127, 165 - 468, Harley Sawatzky - 142, 129, 176 - 447, Tyler Pettit - 176, 157, 103 - 436, Nick Underwood - 136, 134, 160 - 430, Daryl Honnold Jr - 144, 157, 123 - 424, David Estrem - 174, 124, 124 - 422, Levi Jeska - 139, 135, 146 - 420, Frank Kacon - 146, 111, 153 - 410
Wednesday Mixed - Oct. 19 - Paul Klebs - 204, 181, 198 - 583, Jason Gallion - 179, 187, 204 - 570, Jennifer Hagel - 159, 185, 142 - 486, Alonzo Guzman - 134, 166, 170 - 470, Daryl Honnold Jr - 166, 136, 159 - 461, Jacob Gallion - 169, 118, 174 - 461, William Mellon Jr - 133, 171, 142 - 446, John Ingrassia - 179, 111, 145 - 435, Heidi Schultz - 169, 115, 115 - 399, James Janke - 106, 165, 114 - 385, Monica Revak - 134, 124, 121 - 379, Linda Gommer - 117, 115, 136 - 368, Kimberly Mellon - 128, 120, 116 - 364, Julie Janke - 102, 139, 95 - 336, Bob Carlson - 120, 89, 111 - 320, Ranae Gallion - 116, 112, 84 - 312, Max Hagel - 138, 95, 75 - 308, Ted Skaff - 109, 91, 102 - 302
Tuesday 9:15 AM Coffee - Oct. 25 - Diane Olson - 114, 129, 141 - 384, Carlene Boettcher - 82, 53, 78 - 213, Kim Ames - 115, 167, 161 - 443, Linda Lease - 142, 133, 142 - 417, Fran Kacon - 110, 80, 83 - 273, Diana Adams - 109, 137, 123 - 369, Gary Olson - 179, 200, 168 - 547, Frank Kacon - 121, 137, 148 - 406, Victor Lease - 154, 154, 119 - 427, Chad Ames - 153, 199, 157 - 509, Daryl Honnold - 146 138, 172 - 456, Scott Clement - 214, 182, 192 - 588, Duane Altman - 118, 123, 116 - 357, Andy Bosquez - 149, 147, 165 - 461, Tony Bosquez - 127, 131, 125 - 383, Al Boettcher - 119, 115, 142 - 375, Carol Herrick - 97, 80, 93 - 270, Dodie Peterson - 84, 112, 12 - 308, Clara Kiel - 163, 139, 100 - 402
