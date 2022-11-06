Monday Men’s - Oct. 10 - Steffan Pfaff - 188, 225, 246 - 659, Scott Clement - 181, 195, 226 - 602, Daryl Honnold - 205, 202, 151 - 558, Craig Hovland - 227, 170, 159 - 556, Richard Schuh - 176, 189, 169 - 534, Cameron Miller - 160, 208, 154 - 522, Gary Olson - 172, 146, 203 - 521, David Sawatzky - 178, 159, 183 - 520, Harley Sawatzky - 137, 178, 203 - 518, Mark Pfaff - 168, 186, 148 - 502, Paul Klebs - 132, 205, 143 - 480, Levi Jeska - 154, 161, 157 - 472, Frank Kacon - 142, 12, 161 - 465, David Estrem - 183, 121, 152 - 456, Mike Knaus - 130, 168, 153 - 451, Daryl Honnold Jr - 152, 154, 131 - 438, Dylan Hardy - 122, 179, 136 - 437, John Kuhn - 151, 126, 153 - 430, Alice Nickolay - 126, 144, 158 - 428, Ray Penwarden - 123, 139, 164 - 426, Martin Breuer - 114, 159, 136 - 409

Wednesday Mixed - Oct. 12 - Paul Klebs - 194, 234, 268 - 696, Jacob Gallion - 245, 204, 236 - 685, Jason Gallion - 140, 195, 201 - 536, Ted Skaff - 143, 158, 171 - 472, Jennifer Hagel - 158, 160, 152 - 470, Daryl Honnold Jr - 132, 140, 174 - 446, Kimberly Mellon - 135, 123, 162 - 420, Monica Revak - 157, 135, 127 - 419, William Mellon Jr - 124, 124, 164 - 412, John Ingrassia - 152, 119, 141 - 412, Kathy Carlson - 146, 100, 140 - 386, Julie Janke - 126, 131, 115 - 372, Heidi Schultz - 136, 116, 112 - 364, Haley Harris - 109, 126, 118 - 353, Bob Carlson - 133, 132, 80 - 345, Kelly Ingrassia - 88, 127, 129 - 344, Ron Segraves - 111, 111, 113 - 335, Darrl Sportel - 105, 128, 97 - 330,  Sue Sportel - 93, 121, 96 - 310, Max Hagel - 103, 113, 94 - 300

