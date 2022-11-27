Monday Men’s - Oct. 31 - Harley Sawatzky - 194, 207, 232 - 633, Steffan Pfaff - 217, 248, 137 - 602, John Kuhn - 199, 170, 211 - 580, Paul Klebs - 223, 185, 172 - 580, Gary Olson - 236, 178, 164 - 578, Scott Clement - 185, 211, 182 - 578, Daryl Honnold Jr - 170, 192, 153 - 515, Alice Nickolay - 159, 201, 149 - 509, Mark Pfaff - 165, 161, 171 - 497, Martin Breuer - 140, 178, 171 - 489, Tyler Pettit - 175, 177, 126 - 478, Dylan Hardy - 149, 181, 142 - 472, Cameron Miller - 145, 161, 165 - 471, Frank Kacon - 142, 160, 145 - 447, Craig Hovland - 130, 134, 170 - 434, Daryl Honnold - 123, 164, 140 - 427, Gerry Kroll - 132, 123, 164 - 419, David Sawatzky - 173, 106, 138 - 417, Ray Penwarden - 145, 120, 150 - 415
Wednesday Mixed - Nov. 2 - Paul Klebs - 188, 200, 165 - 553, Jason Gallion - 166, 190, 194 - 550, Daryl Honnold - 150, 140, 182 - 472, Jennifer Hagel - 165, 146, 116 - 427, Kimberly Mellon - 146, 136, 139 - 421, Monica Revak - 137, 96, 172 - 405, Ron Segraves - 122, 140, 142 - 404, Daryl Honnold Jr - 148,134, 113 - 395, John Ingrassia - 144, 122, 127 - 393, Joy Kimber - 126, 115, 147 - 388, Ted Skaff - 134, 134, 118 - 386, Julie Janke - 106, 161, 108 - 375, Diana Adams - 117, 135, 113 - 365, Lori Wall - 139, 116, 95 - 350, James Janke - 118, 105, 125 - 348, Kelly Ingrassia - 133, 97, 113 - 343, Linda Gommer - 108, 103, 126 - 337, Sue Sportel - 114, 115, 97 - 326, Bob Carlson - 95, 101, 122 - 318, Melanie Garbow - 108, 89, 120 - 317, William Mellon Jr - 119, 87, 108 - 314, Kathy Carlson - 94, 77, 136 - 307, Max Hagel - 123, 69, 114 - 306
Tuesday 9:15 AM Coffee - Nov. 8 - Diane Olson - 131, 122, 106 - 359, Carlene Boettcher - 66, 65, 64 - 195, Gail Smith - 102, 119, 112 - 333, Linda Lease - 136, 124, 149 - 409, Diana Adams - 127, 138, 150 - 415, Gary Olson - 221, 123, 185 - 529, Victor Lease - 135, 117, 141 - 393, Chuck Smith - 108, 160, 113 - 381, Daryl Honnold - 189, Scott Clement - 158, 176, 173 - 508, Andy Bosquez - 112, 173, 134 - 419, Fred Lane - 110, 105, 129 - 334, Al Boettcher - 111, 138, 110 - 359, Nancy Lane - 134, 152, 148 - 434, Clara Kiel - 146, 148, 197 – 491
Monday Men’s - Nov. 7 - David Sawatzky -- 202, 275, 231 - 708, Paul Klebs - 224, 237, 158 - 619, Steffan Pfaff - 187, 212, 200 - 599, Greg Miller - 183, 178, 231 - 592, Tyler Pettit - 216, 174, 169 - 559, Dylan Hardy - 135, 246, 162 - 543, Cameron Miller - 178, 195, 151 - 534, Harley Sawatzky - 189, 146, 188 - 523, Scott Clement - 162, 190, 169 - 521, Craig Hovland - 176, 175, 164 - 515, Ray Penwarden - 185, 137, 190 - 512, Mark Pfaff - 170, 194, 143 - 507, John Kuhn - 179, 170, 152 - 501, Levi Jeska - 196, 154, 150 - 500, Daryl Honnold - 147, 210, 133 - 490, Nick Underwood - 159, 149, 167 - 475, Gary Olson - 132, 177, 162 - 471, Martin Breuer - 169, 144, 156 - 469, David Estrem - 127, 166, 132 - 425, Travis Eye - 168, 122, 132 - 422, Frank Kacon - 180, 114, 122 - 416, Gerry Kroll - 149l 142, 115 - 406
Wednesday Mixed - Nov. 9 - Jason Gallion - 186, 233, 211 - 630, Daryl Honnold Jr - 166, 214, 180 - 560, Jacob Gallion - 167, 211, 155 - 533, Paul Klebs - 149, 189, 155 - 493, William Mellon Jr - 210, 160, 170 - 483, Daryl Honnold - 134, 167, 170 - 471, Jennifer Hagel - 183, 127, 130 - 440, John Ingrassia - 162, 138, 120 - 420, Ted Skaff - 127, 15,. 141 - 419, Kimberly Mellon - 129, 165, 118 - 412, Julie Janke - 123, 168, 121 - 412, Monica Revak - 170, 121, 118 - 409, Ron Segraves - 115, 123, 171 - 409, Bob Carlson - 121, 124, 157 - 402, Diana Adams - 137, 124, 132 - 393, Melanie Garbow - 100, 174, 116 - 390, James Janke - 124, 140, 104 - 368, Darryl Sportel - 108, 124, 128 - 361, Alonzo Guzman - 116, 130, 114 - 360, Robert - 113, 119, 105 - 337, Max Hagel - 98, 117, 120 - 335, Lori Wall - 102, 98, 121 - 321
Tuesday Coffee - Nov. 15 - Diane Olson - 93, 136, 85 - 314, Carlene Boettcher - 64, 78, 75 - 217, Diana Adams - 119, 131, 133 - 383, Linda Lease - 129, 191, 109 - 429, Ardean Brandt - 126, 113, 145 - 384, Gary Olson - 146, 120, 155 - 421, Frank Kacon - 163, 157, 145 - 465, Victor Lease - 164, 161, 203 - 528, Daryl Honnold - 172, 141, 138 - 451, Scott Clement - 151, 179, 186 - 516, Chuck Smith - 128, 95, 110 - 333, Andy Bosquez - 111, 167, 116 - 394, Fred Lane - 110, 128, 102 - 340, Al Boettcher - 154, 121, 123 - 398, Nancy Lane - 167, 181, 178 - 526, Clara Kiel - 139, 148, 167 - 454
