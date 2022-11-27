Monday Men’s - Oct. 31 - Harley Sawatzky - 194, 207, 232 - 633, Steffan Pfaff - 217, 248, 137 - 602, John Kuhn - 199, 170, 211 - 580, Paul Klebs - 223, 185, 172 - 580, Gary Olson - 236, 178, 164 - 578, Scott Clement - 185, 211, 182 - 578, Daryl Honnold Jr - 170, 192, 153 - 515, Alice Nickolay - 159, 201, 149 - 509, Mark Pfaff - 165, 161, 171 - 497, Martin Breuer - 140, 178, 171 - 489, Tyler Pettit - 175, 177, 126 - 478, Dylan Hardy - 149, 181, 142 - 472, Cameron Miller - 145, 161, 165 - 471, Frank Kacon - 142, 160, 145 - 447, Craig Hovland - 130, 134, 170 - 434, Daryl Honnold - 123, 164, 140 - 427, Gerry Kroll - 132, 123, 164 - 419, David Sawatzky - 173, 106, 138 - 417, Ray Penwarden - 145, 120, 150 - 415 

Wednesday Mixed - Nov. 2 - Paul Klebs - 188, 200, 165 - 553, Jason Gallion - 166, 190, 194 - 550, Daryl Honnold - 150, 140, 182 - 472, Jennifer Hagel - 165, 146, 116 - 427, Kimberly Mellon - 146, 136, 139 - 421, Monica Revak - 137, 96, 172 - 405, Ron Segraves - 122, 140, 142 - 404, Daryl Honnold Jr - 148,134, 113 - 395, John Ingrassia - 144, 122, 127 - 393, Joy Kimber - 126, 115, 147 - 388, Ted Skaff - 134, 134, 118 - 386, Julie Janke - 106, 161, 108 - 375, Diana Adams - 117, 135, 113 - 365, Lori Wall - 139, 116, 95 - 350, James Janke - 118, 105, 125 - 348, Kelly Ingrassia - 133, 97, 113 - 343, Linda Gommer - 108, 103, 126 - 337, Sue Sportel - 114, 115, 97 - 326, Bob Carlson - 95, 101, 122 - 318, Melanie Garbow - 108, 89, 120 - 317, William Mellon Jr - 119, 87, 108 - 314, Kathy Carlson - 94, 77, 136 - 307, Max Hagel - 123, 69, 114 - 306 

