Monday Men’s - Oct. 18 - Chad Ames - 182, 211, 220 - 613, Scott Clement - 193, 169, 244 - 606, Paul Klebs - 222, 160, 201 - 583, Cameron Miller - 179, 181, 209 - 569, David Sawatzky - 211, 179, 160 - 550, Mark Pfaff - 189, 171, 146 - 506, Daryl Honnold - 126, 192, 180 - 498, Gary Olson - 178, 161, 156 - 495, Steffan Pfaff - 142, 140, 213 - 495, Harley Sawatzky - 154, 122, 215 - 491, Richard Schuh - 129, 193, 165 - 487, Frank Kacon - 165, 136, 178 - 479, Martin Breuer - 126, 155, 177 - 458, Alan Voss - 135, 131, 191 - 457, David Estrem - 156, 154, 145 - 455, Craig Hovland - 139, 136, 148 - 423, Gerry Kroll - 112, 154, 151 - 417
Wednesday Mixed - Oct. 20 - Jacob Gallion - 201, 177, 182 - 560, Jennifer Hagel - 157, 167, 198 - 522, Alonzo Guzman - 198, 160, 144 - 502, Daryl Honnold - 157, 157, 182 - 496, Paul Klebs - 166, 131, 191 - 488, Monica Revak - 130, 187, 139 - 456, Kallen Pojanowski - 176, 86, 168 - 430, Melanie Garbow - 139, 147, 143 - 429, Dawn Honnold - 155, 123, 146 - 424, Kimberly Mellon - 139, 125, 137 - 401, William Mellon Jr - 122, 118, 135 - 375, Bob Carlson - 126, 133, 113 - 372, Heidi Schultz - 113, 114, 136 - 363, Jamie Becker - 10, 119, 137 - 363, Kahla Harris - 126, 132, 95 - 353, Julie Oniel - 113, 108, 125 - 346, Kathy Carlson - 119, 116, 110 - 345, Diana Adams - 120, 99, 107 - 326.
Tuesday 9:15 AM Coffee - Oct. 26 - Diane Olson - 122, 153, 128 - 403, Carlene Boettcher - 59, 63, 69 - 191, Gail Smith - 103, 111, 124 - 338, Fran Kacon - 106, 93, 113 - 312, Diana Adams - 118, 123, 190 - 431, Gary Olson - 171, 159, 175 - 505, Frank Kacon - 187, 143, 125 - 455, Victor Lease - 168, 167, 146 - 481, Daryl Honnold - 199, 183, 136 - 518, Duane Altman - 122, 118, 159 - 399, Andy Bosquez - 142, 177, 148 - 467, Al Boettcher - 159, 115, 123 - 396, Chuck Smith -127, 117, 125 - 369, Nancy lane - 123, 116, 142 - 381, Clara Kiel - 104, 124, 121 - 349.
