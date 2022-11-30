Monday Men’s - Nov. 14 - David Sawatzky - 190, 174, 257 - 621, Steffan Pfaff - 194, 196, 203 - 593, John Kuhn - 189, 155, 235 - 579, Paul Klebs - 200, 198, 179 - 577, Craig Hovland - 168, 188, 208 - 564, Harley Sawatzky - 164, 182, 179 - 525, Daryl Honnold Jr - 166, 163, 174 - 503, Scott Clement - 180, 148, 172 - 500, Gary Olson - 169, 188, 135 - 492, David Estrem - 146, 162, 166 - 474, Nick Underwood - 158, 169, 143 - 470, Alice Nickolay - 140, 139, 188 - 467, Daryl Honnold - 138, 169, 160 - 467, Martin Breuer - 113, 168, 185 - 466, Mark Pfaff - 154, 140, 158 - 452, Ray Penwarden - 177, 127, 135 - 439, Levi Jeska - 127, 168, 138 - 433, Dylan Hardy - 123, 117, 189 - 429 

Wednesday Mixed - Nov. 16 - Jason Gallion - 191, 213, 222 - 626, Jacob Gallion - 173, 191, 197 - 561, Paul Klebs - 217, 141, 170 - 528, Daryl Honnold Jr - 238, 116, 127 - 481, Ted Skaff - 167, 148, 128 - 443, Jennifer Hagel - 145, 132, 141 - 418, John Ingrassia - 161, 119, 137 - 417, Bob Carlson - 169, 111, 131 - 411, Monica Revak - 131, 123, 156 - 410, Julie Janke - 176, 111, 105 - 392, Diana Adams - 117, 157, 114 - 388, William Mellon Jr - 101, 109, 166 - 376, Ron Segraves - 123, 134, 113 - 370, Ranae Gallion - 111, 127, 128 - 366, Melanie Garbow - 119, 114, 124 - 357, Pat Skaff - 94, 129, 127 - 350, Max Hagel - 110, 125, 112 - 348, James Janke - 117, 109, 119 - 345, Kimberly Mellon - 131, 106, 105 - 342, Kelly Ingrassia - 130, 117, 87 - 334, Darryl Sportel - 91, 110, 104 - 305 

