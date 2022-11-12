Monday Men’s - Oct. 24 - John Kuhn - 223, 156, 208 - 587, Paul Klebs - 190, 156, 232 - 578, Chad Ames - 199, 191, 149 - 539, Mark Pfaff - 181, 174, 160 - 515, Gary Olson - 136, 182, 196 - 514, David Sawatzky - 189, 170, 150 - 509, Steffan Pfaff - 171, 172, 161 - 504, Harley Sawatzky - 125, 225, 152 - 502, Craig Hovland - 165, 191, 146 - 502, Cameron Miller - 142, 187, 165 - 494, Daryl Honnold Jr - 157, 170, 165 - 492, Dylan Hardy - 123, 169, 198 - 490, Frank Kacon - 158, 148, 177 - 483, Richard Schuh - 176, 157, 145 - 478, Martin Breuer - 169, 158, 146 - 473, Scott Clement - 144, 161, 165 - 470, Travis Eye - 114, 189, 159 - 462, Levi Jeska - 134, 179, 141 - 454, David Estrem - 143, 144, 166 - 453, Ray Penwarden - 160, 159, 126 - 445, Alice Nickolay - 137, 135, 166 - 438 

Wednesday Mixed - Oct. 26 - Paul Klebs - 175, 247, 205 - 627, Jason Gallion - 215, 191, 192 - 598, Jacob Gallion - 137, 194, 171 - 502, Ted Skaff - 177, 137, 113 - 427, William Mellon Jr - 151, 143, 129 - 423, Diana Adams - 143, 131, 143 - 417, Julie Janke - 111, 105, 186 - 402, Jennifer Hagel - 135, 145, 119 - 399, John Ingrassia - 119, 150, 124 - 393, Monica Revak - 101, 154, 130 - 385, Daryl Honnold Jr - 93, 160, 131 - 384, James Janke - 113, 124, 133 - 370, Kimberly Mellon - 133, 124 105 - 362, Lori Wall - 128, 112, 99 - 340, Ron Segraves - 99, 124, 115 - 338, Pat Skaff - 88, 132, 102 - 322, Linda Gommer - 98, 114, 106 - 318, Bob Carlson - 78, 128, 101 - 307 

