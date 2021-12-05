Sorry, an error occurred.
Monday Men’s - Nov. 15 - Daniel Miller - 192, 170, 200 - 562, Scott Clement - 201, 167, 190 - 558, John Kuhn - 180, 190, 182 - 552, Steffan Pfaff - 170, 169, 202 - 541, Martin Breuer - 172, 208, 160 - 541, Gary Olson - 170, 134, 235 - 539, Zion Thompson - 163, 217, 149 - 529, Richard Schuh - 172, 202, 151 - 525, Daryl Honnold - 162, 178, 182 - 522, David Sawatzky - 154, 161, 206 - 521, Mark Pfaff - 149, 193, 173 - 515, Paul Klebs - 171, 172, 128 - 471, Gerry Kroll - 141, 154, 164 - 459, Alan Voss - 143, 166, 149 - 458, Harley Sawatzky - 176, 138, 140 - 454, David Estrem - 149, 168, 132 - 449, John Miller - 100, 162, 173 - 435, Graig Hovland - 156, 129, 148 - 433, Haley Pfaff - 171, 118, 143 - 432, Frank Kacon - 156, 134, 135 - 425
Wednesday Mixed - Nov. 17 - Paul Klebs - 242, 266, 172 - 580, Daryl Honnold - 220, 178, 171 - 569, Monica Revak - 159, 147, 201 - 507, Jennifer Hagel - 161, 143, 148 - 452, Alonzo Guzman - 152, 164, 136 - 452, Kahla Harris - 148, 174, 125 - 447 , Jacob Gallion - 139, 144, 111 - 394, Dawn Honnold - 193, 122, 78 - 392, William Mellon Jr - 135, 92, 155 - 382, Malanie Garbow - 117, 116, 145 - 378, Diana Adams - 113, 110, 159 - 372, Kathy Carlson - 115, 125, 125 - 365, Kimberly Mellon - 86, 124, 136 - 346, Heidi Schultz - 99, 117, 123 - 339, Jamie Becker - 116, 121, 98 - 335, Haley Harris - 94, 133, 96 - 323, Rhonda Bjornson - 116, 100, 86 - 302
Tuesday 9:15 AM Coffee - Nov. 23 - Diane Olson - 148, 113, 152 - 413, Gail Smith - 93, 103, 125 - 321, Angel - 75, 99, 106 - 280, Linda Lease - 127, 136, 107 - 370, Fran Kacon - 116, 108, 97 - 321, Diana Adams - 136, 136, 146 - 418, Gary Olson - 129, 188, 182 - 499, Frank Kacon - 197, 191, 135 - 523, Victor Lease - 167, 155, 159 - 481, Chuck Smith - 131, 108, 106 - 340, Duane Altman - 117, 163, 124 - 404, Andy Bosquez - 120, 158, 130 - 408, Fred Lane - 125, 110, 126 - 361, Dodie Peterson - 113, 81, 92 - 286, Nancy Lane - 132, 122, 161 - 415, Clara Kiel - 117, 152, 117 - 386
