Monday Mens - Nov. 21 - John Kuhn - 220, 153, 234 - 607, Scott Clement - 225, 181, 164 - 570, Mark Pfaff - 191, 201, 169 - 561, Harley Sawatzky - 190, 180, 189 - 559, Steffan Pfaff - 202, 290, 163 - 555, David Sawatzky - 188, 197, 168 - 553, Ray Penwarden - 154, 226, 147 - 527, Gary Olson - 185, 124, 168 - 477, Nick Underwood - 176, 156, 133 - 465, Frank Kacon - 167, 140, 156 - 463, David Estrem - 178, 139, 142 - 459, Craig Hovland - 126, 187, 144 - 457, Levi Jeska - 159, 150, 148 - 457, Martin Breuer - 145, 145, 145 - 435, Dylan Hardy - 12, 135, 146 - 423, Gerry Kroll - 181, 123, 118 - 422, Travis Eye - 149, 116, 150 - 415 

Wednesday Mixed - Nov. 23 - Daryl Honnold Jr - 192, 233, 278 - 703, Paul Klebs - 201, 253, 242 - 696, James Janke - 166, 199, 123 - 488, Kathy Carlson - 189, 173, 125 - 487, Jenn Hagel - 135, 148, 155 - 438, Linda Gommer - 163, 143, 122 - 428, Bob Carlson - 158, 106, 146 - 410, Kim Mellon - 135, 134, 139 - 408, Melanie Garbow - 124, 152, 123 - 399, Bill Mellon - 131, 151, 109 - 391, Kathy Freitag - 102, 110, 159 - 371, Julie Janke - 117, 102, 147 - 366, Kahla Harris - 141, 133, 90 - 364, Lori Wall - 113, 117, 95 - 325

