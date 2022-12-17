Monday Mens - Nov. 21 - John Kuhn - 220, 153, 234 - 607, Scott Clement - 225, 181, 164 - 570, Mark Pfaff - 191, 201, 169 - 561, Harley Sawatzky - 190, 180, 189 - 559, Steffan Pfaff - 202, 290, 163 - 555, David Sawatzky - 188, 197, 168 - 553, Ray Penwarden - 154, 226, 147 - 527, Gary Olson - 185, 124, 168 - 477, Nick Underwood - 176, 156, 133 - 465, Frank Kacon - 167, 140, 156 - 463, David Estrem - 178, 139, 142 - 459, Craig Hovland - 126, 187, 144 - 457, Levi Jeska - 159, 150, 148 - 457, Martin Breuer - 145, 145, 145 - 435, Dylan Hardy - 12, 135, 146 - 423, Gerry Kroll - 181, 123, 118 - 422, Travis Eye - 149, 116, 150 - 415
Wednesday Mixed - Nov. 23 - Daryl Honnold Jr - 192, 233, 278 - 703, Paul Klebs - 201, 253, 242 - 696, James Janke - 166, 199, 123 - 488, Kathy Carlson - 189, 173, 125 - 487, Jenn Hagel - 135, 148, 155 - 438, Linda Gommer - 163, 143, 122 - 428, Bob Carlson - 158, 106, 146 - 410, Kim Mellon - 135, 134, 139 - 408, Melanie Garbow - 124, 152, 123 - 399, Bill Mellon - 131, 151, 109 - 391, Kathy Freitag - 102, 110, 159 - 371, Julie Janke - 117, 102, 147 - 366, Kahla Harris - 141, 133, 90 - 364, Lori Wall - 113, 117, 95 - 325
Tuesday 9:15 AM Coffee - Nov. 29 - Gary Olson - 151, 165, 189 - 505, Frank Kacon - 155, 155, 168 - 478, Daryl Honnold - 143, 225, 179 - 547, Scott Clement - 177, 225, 166 - 568, Diane Olson - 133, 135, 134 - 402, Diana Adams - 111, 124, 140 - 375, Clara Kiel - 139, 184, 132 – 455
Monday Men’s - Nov. 28 - Steffan Pfaff - 215, 193, 164 - 572, Scott Clement - 232, 155, 173 - 560, John Kuhn - 181, 183, 181 - 545, David Estrem - 198, 184, 160 - 542, Paul Klebs - 166, 196, 169 - 531, Greg Miller - 183, 175, 159 - 517, Harley Sawatzky - 191, 172, 146 - 509, David Sawatzky - 173, 200, 133 - 506, Gary Olson - 164, 171, 156 - 491, Daryl Honnold - 179, 158, 150 - 487, Martin Breuer - 124, 149, 205 - 478, Ray Penwarden - 158, 173, 132 - 463, Dylan hardy - 165, 156, 138 - 459, Frank Kacon - 145, 156, 153 - 454, Levi Jeska - 124, 158, 167 - 449, Graig Hovland - 130, 177, 140 - 447, Mike Knaus - 183, 113, 138 - 434, Cameron Miller - 123, 138, 172 - 433, Daryl Honnold Jr - 140, 154, 129 - 423, Nick Underwood - 127, 156, 138 - 421, Travis Eye - 134, 117, 158 - 409, Mark Pfaff - 149, 125, 134 - 408, Gerry Kroll - 162, 131, 114 - 407
Wednesday Mixed - Nov. 30 - Jason Gallion - 168, 184, 266 - 618, Paul Klebs - 180, 205, 142 - 527, Jacob Gallion - 154, 176, 192 - 522, Daryl Honnold Jr - 136, 170, 178 - 484, Monica Revak - 209, 142, 122 - 473, Jennifer Hagel - 169, 147, 149 - 465, William Mellon Jr - 139, 143, 164 - 446, James Janke - 136, 137, 139 - 412, Ron Segraves - 122, 141, 127 - 390, Diana Adams - 124, 145, 112 - 381, Kimberly Mellon - 114, 135, 128 - 377, Kathy Carlson - 161, 115, 97 - 373, Abbie Gallion - 108, 119, 144 - 371, Bob Carlson - 135, 115, 115 - 365, John Ingrassia - 117, 121, 127 - 365, Alonzo Guzman - 116, 134, 113 - 363, Linda Gommer - 136, 105, 119 - 360, Melanie Garbow - 118, 98, 143 - 359, Kelly ingrassia - 124, 71, 144 - 339, Julie Janke - 109, 119, 100 - 328, Darryl Sportel - 114, 89, 110 - 313
Tuesday 9:15 AM Coffee - Dec. 6 - Diane Olson - 179, 111, 118 - 408, Carlene Boettcher - 63, 57, 85 - 205, Gail Smith - 132, 195, 114 - 441, Ardean Brandt - 144, 108, 95 - 347, Fran Kacon - 94, 88, 98 - 280, Diana Adams - 206, 175, 167 - 548, Clara Kiel - 181, 173, 161 - 515, Gary Olson - 136, 107, 187 - 430, Frank Kacon - 155, 201, 218 - 574, Andy Bosquez - 183, 207, 202 - 592, Tony Bosquez - 168, 140, 218 - 526, Daryl Honnold - 189, 122, 197 - 508, Scott Clement - 232, 233 - 172 - 637, Al Boettcher - 114, 183, 125 - 422, Chuck Smith - 115, 149, 133 - 397
