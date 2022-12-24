Monday Men’s - Dec. 5 - Steffan Pfaff - 211, 228, 227 - 666, Paul Klebs - 211, 189, 176 - 576, Daryl Honnold - 176, 237, 159 - 572, Scott Clement - 176, 232, 160 - 568, Cameron Miller - 217, 172, 171 - 560, Mark Pfaff - 181, 179, 199 - 559, David Sawatzky - 173, 192, 183 - 548, Ray Penwarden - 141, 209, 184 - 534, Greg Miller - 186, 163, 185 - 534, John Kuhn - 162, 192, 175 - 529, Levi Jeska - 169, 169, 177 - 515, Harley Sawatzky - 147, 154, 192 - 493, Dylan Hardy - 131, 146, 193 - 470, Martin Breuer - 138, 154, 160 - 452, Nick underwood - 154, 122, 160 - 436, Alice Nickolay - 132, 149, 148 - 429, Fran Kacon - 151, 133, 135 - 419, David Estrem - 143, 154, 111 - 408, Jordan Schmaltz - 111, 141, 152 - 404, Craig Hovland - 154, 118, 130 - 402, Gary Olson - 133, 127, 140 - 400 

Wednesday Mixed - Dec. 7 - Paul Klebs - 190, 212, 214 - 616, Jason Gallion - 169, 214, 199 - 582, Daryl Honnold Jr - 128, 215, 223 - 566, Jennifer Hagel - 149, 161, 186 - 496, John Ingrassia - 141, 194, 156 - 491, Jacob Gallion - 167, 152, 154 - 473,  Monica Revak - 131, 133, 145 - 409, Alonzo Guzman - 143, 145, 121 - 409, Diana Adams - 123, 132, 148 - 403,Heidi Schultz - 127, 138, 123 - 388, William Mellon Jr - 111, 116, 155 - 382, Ron Segraves - 149, 101, 129 - 379, Todd - 136, 146, 96 - 378, Bob Carlson - 119, 117, 129 - 365, Kathy Carlson - 116, 99, 138 - 353, Melanie Garbow - 117, 112, 121 - 350, Kimberly Mellon - 130, 108, 107 - 345, Haley Harris - 103, 129, 98 - 330, Darryl Sportel - 121, 111, 96 - 328, Kelly Ingrassia - 112, 106, 89 - 307, Kathy Freitag - 96, 124, 82 - 302, Max Hagel - 117, 88, 96 - 301 

