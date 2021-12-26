Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Monday Men’s - Dec. 6 - Harley Sawatzky - 147, 226, 192 - 565, Zion Thompson - 212, 171, 167 - 550, Steffan Pfaff - 205, 134, 197 - 536, Gary Olson - 178, 197, 149 - 524, Scott Clement - 170, 188, 166 - 524, Richard Schuh - 158, 178, 184 - 520, John Kuhn - 146, 178, 184 - 508, Greg Miller - 161, 181, 161- 503, Daniel Miller - 166, 181, 147 - 494, Frank Kacon - 193, 110, 189 - 492, Daryl Honnold - 191, 151, 150 - 492, Mark Pfaff - 168, 180, 144 - 492, Craig Hovland - 172, 159, 147 - 478, Gerry Kroll - 146, 171, 146 - 463, Dawn Honnold - 204, 135, 120 - 459, John Miller - 154, 136, 137 - 427, Skyler Miller - 118, 172, 130 - 420, David Sawatzky - 149, 127, 143 - 419, David Estrem - 120, 161, 132 - 413, Cameron Miller - 126, 153, 134 - 413, Martin Breuer - 117, 150, 135 - 402
Wednesday Mixed - Dec. 8 - Jacob Gallion - 157, 169, 163 - 489, Daryl Honnold - 148, 171, 159 - 478, Monica Revak - 143, 180, 131 - 454, William Mellon Jr - 137, 141, 163 - 441, Kimberly Mellon - 145, 132, 143 - 420, Melanie Garbow - 134, 157, 126 - 417, Jamie Becker - 146, 147, 120 - 413, Bob Carlson - 123 122, 153 - 398, Kahla Harris - 153, 130, 114 - 397, Jennifer Hagel -124, 148, 119 - 391, Diana Adams - 125, 130, 124 - 379, Alonzo Guzman - 106, 138, 120 - 364, Dawn Honnold - 121, 109, 127 - 357, Heidi Schultz - 106, 122, 127 - 355, Kallen Pojanowski - 124, 117, 105 - 346, Lori Wall - 116, 88, 112 - 316, Kathy Carlson - 113, 99, 97 - 309
Tuesday 9:15 AM Coffee - Dec. 14 - Diane Olson - 133, 135, 112 - 380, Gail Smith - 100, 105, 120 - 325, Fran Kacon - 130, 108, 88 - 326, Diana Adams - 126, 130, 146 - 402, Clara Kiel - 131, 129, 129 - 389, Gary Olson - 192, 158, 154 - 500, Frank Kacon - 157, 138, 105 - 400, Chuck Smith - 114, 142, 114 - 370, Paul Kent - 116, 113, 151 - 380, Daryl Honnold - 137, 162, 152 - 451, Andy Bosquez - 182, 140, 168 - 490, Duane Altman - 104, 159, 135 - 398
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.