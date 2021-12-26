Monday Men’s - Dec. 6 - Harley Sawatzky - 147, 226, 192 - 565, Zion Thompson - 212, 171, 167 - 550, Steffan Pfaff - 205, 134, 197 - 536, Gary Olson - 178, 197, 149 - 524, Scott Clement - 170, 188, 166 - 524, Richard Schuh - 158, 178, 184 - 520, John Kuhn - 146, 178, 184 - 508, Greg Miller - 161, 181, 161- 503, Daniel Miller - 166, 181, 147 - 494, Frank Kacon - 193, 110, 189 - 492, Daryl Honnold - 191, 151, 150 - 492, Mark Pfaff - 168, 180, 144 - 492, Craig Hovland - 172, 159, 147 - 478, Gerry Kroll - 146, 171, 146 - 463, Dawn Honnold - 204, 135, 120 - 459, John Miller - 154, 136, 137 - 427, Skyler Miller - 118, 172, 130 - 420, David Sawatzky - 149, 127, 143 - 419, David Estrem - 120, 161, 132 - 413, Cameron Miller - 126, 153, 134 - 413, Martin Breuer - 117, 150, 135 - 402

Wednesday Mixed - Dec. 8 - Jacob Gallion - 157, 169, 163 - 489, Daryl Honnold - 148, 171, 159 - 478, Monica Revak - 143, 180, 131 - 454, William Mellon Jr - 137, 141, 163 - 441, Kimberly Mellon - 145, 132, 143 - 420, Melanie Garbow - 134, 157, 126 - 417, Jamie Becker - 146, 147, 120 - 413, Bob Carlson - 123 122, 153 - 398, Kahla Harris - 153, 130, 114 - 397, Jennifer Hagel -124, 148, 119 - 391, Diana Adams - 125, 130, 124 - 379, Alonzo Guzman - 106, 138, 120 - 364, Dawn Honnold - 121, 109, 127 - 357, Heidi Schultz - 106, 122, 127 - 355, Kallen Pojanowski - 124, 117, 105 - 346, Lori Wall - 116, 88, 112 - 316, Kathy Carlson - 113, 99, 97 - 309

Tuesday 9:15 AM Coffee - Dec. 14 - Diane Olson - 133, 135, 112 - 380, Gail Smith - 100, 105, 120 - 325, Fran Kacon - 130, 108, 88 - 326, Diana Adams - 126, 130, 146 - 402, Clara Kiel - 131, 129, 129 - 389, Gary Olson - 192, 158, 154 - 500, Frank Kacon - 157, 138, 105 - 400, Chuck Smith - 114, 142, 114 - 370, Paul Kent - 116, 113, 151 - 380, Daryl Honnold - 137, 162, 152 - 451, Andy Bosquez - 182, 140, 168 - 490, Duane Altman - 104, 159, 135 - 398

