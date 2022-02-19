Monday Men’s - Jan. 31 - Steffen Pfaff - 221, 202, 214 - 637, David Sawatzky - 191, 203, 185 - 579, Martin Breuer - 169, 195, 194 - 558, Greg Miller - 156, 160, 238 - 554, Daniel Miller - 185, 182, 178 - 545, Harley Sawatzky - 181, 163, 200 - 544, Alan Voss - 180, 144, 210 - 534, John Kuhn - 154, 159, 203 - 516, Paul Klebs - 182, 148, 177 - 507, Scott Clement - 148, 191, 164 - 503, Zion Thompson - 167, 158, 173 - 498, Daryl Honnold - 146, 162, 172 - 480, Mark Pfaff - 165, 159, 153 - 477, Frank Kacon - 143, 141, 187 - 471, Nick Underwood - 166, 129, 175 - 470, Richard Schuh - 145, 166, 120 - 431, Cameron Miller - 183, 110, 128 - 421

 

Wednesday Mixed - Feb. 2 - Jennifer Hagel - 158, 223, 185 - 566, Daryl Honnold - 179, 154, 203 - 536, Paul Klebs - 172, 134, 163 - 469, Jacob Gallion - 151, 182, 136 - 469, Heidi Schultz - 140, 153, 144 - 437, Diana Adams - 125, 178, 128 - 431, Kimberly Mellon - 114, 141, 133 - 388, Melanie Garbow - 115, 122, 147 - 384, William Mellon Jr - 116, 113, 127 - 356, Alonzo Guzman - 97, 129, 129 - 355, Kallen Pojanowski - 129, 114, 107 - 350, Bob Carlson - 104, 104, 133 - 341, Kathy Carlson - 105, 112, 120 - 337

 

Tuesday 9:15 AM Coffee - Feb. 8 - Diane Olson - 126, 112, 141 - 379, Carlene Boettcher - 73, 56, 77 - 206, Dodie Peterson - 85, 85, 108 - 278, Carol Herrick - 105, 84, 81 - 270, Fran Kacon - 104, 91, 97 - 292, Diana Adams - 140, 149, 165 - 444, Clara Kiel - 143, 125, 144 - 412, Gary Olson - 153, 159, 171 - 483, Frank Kacon - 160, 147, 146 - 453, Andy Bosquez - 134, 124, 194 - 452, Daryl Honnold - 141, 125, 178 - 444, Duane Altman - 149, 136, 199 - 484

