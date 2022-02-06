Monday Men’s - Jan. 17 - Steffan Pfaff - 225, 186, 185 - 596, David Sawatzky - 205, 206, 176 - 587, Paul Klebs - 198, 216, 171 - 585, Richard Schuh - 205, 173, 165 - 543, John Kuhn - 203, 178, 159 - 540, Scott Clement - 181, 179, 176 - 536, Mark Pfaff - 205, 182, 134 - 521, Martin Breuer - 201, 126, 192 - 519, Craig Hovland - 200, 149, 155 - 504, Greg Miller - 168, 143, 190 - 501, Daniel Miller - 168, 157, 171 - 496, David Estrem - 150, 176, 158 - 484, Gerry Kroll - 141, 150, 175 - 466, Gary Olson- 164, 134, 167 - 465, Daryl Honnold - 165, 124, 166 - 455, Alan Voss - 180, 144, 116 - 440, Cameron Miller - 149, 145, 137 - 431, Nick Underwood - 155, 104, 167 - 426

 

Wednesday Mixed - Jan. 19 - Daryl Honnold - 181, 168, 189 - 538, Monica Revak - 160, 166, 194 - 520, Jacob Gallion - 195, 145, 171 - 511, Paul Klebs - 156, 135, 194 - 485, William Mellon Jr - 147, 152, 167 - 466, Jeniffer Hagel - 173, 140, 144 - 457, Heidi Schultz - 161, 153, 113 - 427, Kimberly Mellon - 140, 143, 139 - 422, Kallen Pojanowski - 121, 118, 162 - 401, Kahla Harris - 124, 123, 151 - 398, Bob Carlson - 111, 139, 131 - 381, Kathy Carlson - 129, 127, 118 - 374, Lori Wall - 119, 104, 112 - 335, Haley Harris - 75, 118, 114 - 307

 

Tuesday 9:15 AM Coffee - Jan. 25 - Diane Olson - 121, 139, 111 - 371, Gail Smith - 102, 127, 113 - 342, Carlene Boettcher - 71, 81, 72 - 224, Fran Kacon - 85, 98, 121 - 304, Clara Kiel - 157, 102, 113 - 362, Diana Adams - 124, 116, 115 - 355, Gary Olson - 146, 136, 161 - 443, Duane Altman - 139, 158, 172 - 469, Andy Bosquez - 163, 179, 124 - 466, Frank Kacon - 153, 196, 130 - 479, Daryl Honnold - 117, 150, 144 - 411, Chuck Smith - 108, 131, 119 - 358

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.