Monday Men’s - Feb. 7 - Greg Miller - 186, 147, 235 - 568, Craig Hovland - 183, 203, 164 - 550, Steffan Pfaff - 183, 177, 176 - 536, David Sawatzky - 176, 194, 164 - 534, Mark Pfaff - 178, 184, 169 - 531, Scott Clement - 165, 170, 167 - 502, Alan Voss - 182, 162, 156 - 500, David Estrem - 177, 141, 180 - 498, Daryl Honnold - 153, 158, 187 - 498, Daniel Miller - 168, 159, 166 - 493, Richard Schuh - 156, 171, 156 - 483, John Kuhn - 159, 135, 171 - 465, Gary Olson - 192, 153, 119 - 464, Cameron Miller - 182, 157, 124 - 463, Martin Breuer - 146, 143, 162 - 451, Gerry Kroll - 161, 149, 139 - 449, John Miller - 106, 196, 144 - 446, Frank Kacon - 141, 135, 161 - 437

 

Wednesday Mixed - Feb. 9 - Monica Revak - 160, 165, 203 - 528, Heidi Schultz - 192, 133, 149 - 474, Daryl Honnold - 146, 178, 138 - 463, Jacob Gallion - 152, 136, 136 - 424, Kimberly Mellon - 147, 114, 124 - 385, Diana Adams - 123, 102, 142 - 367, Julie Oniel - 132, 87, 144 - 363, Melanie Garbow - 100, 92, 134 - 326, Kathy Carlson - 137, 68, 118 - 323, William Mellon Jr - 114, 85, 102 - 301, Bob Carlson - 97, 86, 118 - 301

 

Tuesday 9:15 AM Coffee - Feb. 15 - Diane Olson - 130, 123, 96 - 349, Carlene Boettcher - 92, 89, 92 - 263, Dodie Peterson - 93, 98, 91 - 282, Fran Kacon - 116, 105, 85 - 306, Diana Adams - 125, 126, 165 - 416, Carol Herrick - 76, 108, 100 - 284, Gary Olson - 163, 181, 134 - 478, Frank Kacon - 175, 142, 154 - 471, Duane Altman - 131, 156, 148 - 435, Daryl Honnold - 144, 168, 131 - 443, Andy Bosquez - 101, 136, 159 - 396, Clara Kiel - 100, 162, 121 - 383

