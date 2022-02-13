Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Monday Men’s - Jan. 24 - Steffan Pfaff - 183, 207, 238 - 628, Paul Klebs - 191, 204, 201 - 596, David Sawatzky - 171, 227, 189 - 587, Zion Thompson - 180, 213, 171 - 564, Richard Schuh - 194, 189, 167 - 550, Scott Clement - 175, 190, 181 - 546, Harley Sawatzky - 185, 158, 200 - 543, Daniel Miller - 191, 149, 172 - 512, Mark Pfaff - 171, 190, 148 - 509, Daryl Honnold - 108, 168, 122 - 498, John Kuhn - 168, 158, 159 - 485, Frank Kacon - 157, 164, 159 - 480, Martin Breuer - 177, 169, 133 - 479, Alan Voss - 139, 160, 176 - 475, Gary Olson - 137, 159, 154 - 450
Wednesday Mixed - Jan. 26 - Jacob Gallion - 160, 195, 159 - 514, Paul Klebs - 136, 160, 194 - 490, Heidi Schultz - 113, 200, 162 - 475, Monica Revak - 176, 147, 140 - 463, Daryl Honnold - 133, 152, 147 - 432, Kallen Pojanowski - 175, 112, 142 - 429, Bob Carlson - 110, 167, 130 - 407, Diana Adams - 136, 142, 121 - 399, William Mellon Jr - 123, 124, 146 - 393, Julie Oniel - 112, 135, 131 - 378, Kahla Harris - 121, 142, 113 - 376, Kimberly Mellon - 118, 112, 123 - 353, Kathy Carlson - 127, 115, 111 - 353, Lori Wall - 122, 93, 135 - 350, Alonzo Guzman - 142, 96, 99 - 337, Melanie Garbow - 121, 110, 95 - 326, Haley Harris - 97, 114, 97 - 308
Tuesday 9:15 AM Coffee - Feb. 1 - Fran Kacon - 112, 102, 149 - 363, Diana Adams - 147, 120, 107 - 374, Gail Smith - 146, 156, 119 - 421, Clara Kiel - 184, 183, 185 - 552, Dodie Peterson - 116, 98, 71 - 285, Daryl Honnold - 177, 173, 199 - 549, Frank Kacon - 139, 137, 162 - 438, Duane Altman - 174, 144, 252 - 570, Andy Bosquez - 136, 201 - 337, Chuck Smith - 165, 155, 136 - 456
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.