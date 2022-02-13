Monday Men’s - Jan. 24 - Steffan Pfaff - 183, 207, 238 - 628, Paul Klebs - 191, 204, 201 - 596, David Sawatzky - 171, 227, 189 - 587, Zion Thompson - 180, 213, 171 - 564, Richard Schuh - 194, 189, 167 - 550, Scott Clement - 175, 190, 181 - 546, Harley Sawatzky - 185, 158, 200 - 543, Daniel Miller - 191, 149, 172 - 512, Mark Pfaff - 171, 190, 148 - 509, Daryl Honnold - 108, 168, 122 - 498, John Kuhn - 168, 158, 159 - 485, Frank Kacon - 157, 164, 159 - 480, Martin Breuer - 177, 169, 133 - 479, Alan Voss - 139, 160, 176 - 475, Gary Olson - 137, 159, 154 - 450

Wednesday Mixed - Jan. 26 - Jacob Gallion - 160, 195, 159 - 514, Paul Klebs - 136, 160, 194 - 490, Heidi Schultz - 113, 200, 162 - 475, Monica Revak - 176, 147, 140 - 463, Daryl Honnold - 133, 152, 147 - 432, Kallen Pojanowski - 175, 112, 142 - 429, Bob Carlson - 110, 167, 130 - 407, Diana Adams - 136, 142, 121 - 399, William Mellon Jr - 123, 124, 146 - 393, Julie Oniel - 112, 135, 131 - 378, Kahla Harris - 121, 142, 113 - 376, Kimberly Mellon - 118, 112, 123 - 353, Kathy Carlson - 127, 115, 111 - 353, Lori Wall - 122, 93, 135 - 350, Alonzo Guzman - 142, 96, 99 - 337, Melanie Garbow - 121, 110, 95 - 326, Haley Harris - 97, 114, 97 - 308

Tuesday 9:15 AM Coffee - Feb. 1 - Fran Kacon - 112, 102, 149 - 363, Diana Adams - 147, 120, 107 - 374, Gail Smith - 146, 156, 119 - 421, Clara Kiel - 184, 183, 185 - 552, Dodie Peterson - 116, 98, 71 - 285, Daryl Honnold - 177, 173, 199 - 549, Frank Kacon - 139, 137, 162 - 438, Duane Altman - 174, 144, 252 - 570, Andy Bosquez - 136, 201 - 337, Chuck Smith - 165, 155, 136 - 456

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.