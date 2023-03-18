Monday Men’s - Feb. 27 - Cameron Miller - 217, 194, 189 - 600, David Sawatzky - 231, 166, 194 - 591, John Kuhn - 150, 205, 198 - 553, Steffan Pfaff - 183, 181, 165 - 529, Craig Hovland - 164, 175, 167 - 506, Daryl Honnold - 158, 180, 162 - 500, Levi Jeska - 147,189, 162 - 498, Heidi Schultz - 160, 171, 160 - 491, Ray Penwarden - 148, 157, 174 - 479, Greg Miller - 171, 146, 156 - 473, Alice Nickolay - 159, 169, 136 - 464, David Estrem - 160, 171, 125 - 456, Mark Pfaff - 140, 160, 150 - 450, Travis Eye - 163, 169, 117 - 449, Gary Olson - 162, 154, 108 - 424, Nick Underwood - 132, 160, 131 - 423, Martin Breuer - 155, 145, 121 - 421, Dylan Hardy - 129, 154, 132 - 415, Harley Sawatzky - 137, 138, 137 - 412, Daryl Honnold Jr - 115, 169, 127 - 411, Gerry Kroll - 120, 122, 161 - 403 

Wednesday Mixed - March 1 - Jason Gallion - 238, 246, 165 - 649, Max Hagel - 165, 187, 188 - 540, Heidi Schultz - 155, 173, 184 - 512, Daryl Honnold Jr - 180, 168, 146 - 494, Daryl Honnold - 157, 183, 150 - 490, Jennifer Hagel - 157, 156, 149 - 462, John Ingrassia - 139, 169,134 - 442, Monica Revak - 139, 135, 163 - 437, Dawn Honnold - 128, 108, 163 - 399, Ron Segraves - 113, 126, 122 - 361, Diana Adams - 114, 134, 106 - 354, Darryl Sportel - 105, 113, 132 - 350, Alonzo Guzman - 86, 128, 110 - 324, Haley Harris - 104, 108, 96 - 308 

