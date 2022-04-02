Monday Men’s - March 14 - Paul Klebs - 211, 203, 179 - 593, Craig Hovland - 214, 144, 222 - 580, David Sawatzky - 174, 169, 211 - 554, Alan Voss - 173, 175, 168 - 516, Scott Clement - 154, 168, 180 - 502, Martin Breuer - 126, 180, 182 - 488, Zion Thompson - 135, 182, 155 - 472, David Estrem - 171, 181, 107 - 459, Mark Pfaff - 187, 104, 166 - 457, Daryl Honnold - 164, 151, 132 - 447, Greg Miller - 150, 161, 130 - 441, Nick Underwood - 18, 145, 131 - 434, Gary Olson - 141, 135, 139 - 415, Daniel Miller - 140, 135, 138 - 413, Gerry Kroll - 131, 132, 143 - 406, Cameron Miller - 138, 143, 120 - 401

 

Wednesday Mixed - March 16 - Daryl Honnold - 203, 166, 164 - 533, Paul Klebs - 168, 180, 163 - 511, Jacob Gallion - 159, 161, 151 - 471, Diana Adams - 179, 148, 140 - 467, Nick Underwood - 144, 155, 155 - 454, Jennifer Hagel - 115, 148, 149 - 412,  Haley Harris - 133, 148, 113 - 394, Monica Revak - 126, 118, 148 - 392, Kimberly Mellon - 124, 134, 132 - 390, William Mellon Jr - 151, 116, 110 - 377, Melanie Garbow - 105, 154, 114 - 373, Bob Carlson - 119, 122, 115 - 356, Heidi Schultz - 150, 129, 74 - 352, Alonzo Guzman - 138, 115, 85 - 338

 

Tuesday 9:15 AM Coffee - March 22 - Fran Kacon - 106, 144, 92 - 342, Carlene Boettcher - 109, 84, 64 - 257, Diana Adams - 125, 96, 120 - 341, Clara Kiel - 142, 112, 113 - 367, Gary Olson - 138, 158, 182 - 478, Al Boettcher - 125, 108, 123 - 356, Chuck Smith - 101, 111, 91 - 303, Daryl Honnold - 173, 191, 194 - 558, Andy Bosquez - 165, 151, 134 - 450

