Wednesday Mixed - Feb. 23 - Paul Klebs - 168, 192, 188 - 548, Heidi Schultz - 165, 179, 168 - 512, Daryl Honnold - 134, 150, 170 - 454, Jacob Gallion - 135, 158, 157 - 450, Kallen Pojanowski - 138, 146, 156 - 440, Alonzo Guzman - 182, 133, 122 - 437, Monica Revak - 165, 134, 137 - 436, Jennifer Hagel - 140, 153, 141 - 434, Melanie Garbow - 128, 148, 133 - 409, Bob Carlson - 114, 149, 137 - 400, Kathy Carlson - 109, 140, 125 - 374, Diana Adams - 127, 126, 121 - 374, Haley Harris - 115, 114, 122 - 351, Joy Kimber - 110, 123, 111 - 344

Tuesday 9:15 AM Coffee - March 1 - Diane Olson - 184, 149, 144 - 477, Carlene Boettcher - 72, 63, 61 - 196, Gail Smith - 121, 132, 164 - 417, Diana Adams - 162, 170, 152 - 484, Clara Kiel - 140, 168, 123 - 431, Gary Olson - 144, 142, 213 - 499, Craig Hovland - 191, 224, 228 - 643, Al Boettcher - 116, 137, 93 - 346, Daryl Honnold - 145, 202, 138 - 485, Chuck Smith - 111, 110, 117 - 338, Duane Altman - 143, 169, 232 - 544

Monday Men’s - Feb. 14 - Greg Miller - 223, 209, 181 - 613, Richard Schuh - 189, 193, 217 - 599, John Kuhn - 192, 199, 188 - 579, Daryl Honnold - 158, 219, 179 - 556, Daniel Miller - 201, 163, 174 - 538, Gary Olson - 166, 211, 160 - 537, Zion Thompson - 166, 211, 160 - 537, Scott Clement - 156, 199, 168- 523, Frank Kacon - 179, 148, 188 - 515, Craig Hovland - 207, 118, 186 - 511, Paul Klebs - 164, 186, 157 - 507, Mark Pfaff - 202, 153, 147 - 502, Nick Underwood - 157, 189, 155 - 501, Martin Breuer - 198, 136, 166 - 500, David Sawatzky - 168, 170, 157 - 495, Steffan Pfaff - 148, 166, 172 - 486, Cameron Miller - 139, 149, 155 - 443, David Estrem - 124, 140, 176 - 440, Alan Voss - 150, 138, 145 - 433, Gerry Kroll - 139, 136, 128 - 403

Wednesday Mixed - Feb. 16 - Paul Klebs - 166, 156, 227- 549, Monica Revak - 131, 199, 135 - 465, Diana Adams - 113, 145, 152 - 410, Heidi Schultz - 134, 132, 138 - 404, Jacob Gallion - 119, 143, 141 - 403, Kimberly Mellon - 151, 117, 128 - 396, Jennifer Hagel - 124, 137, 130 - 391, William Mellon Jr - 103, 145, 134 - 382, Kallen Pojanowski - 130, 112, 133 - 375, Kathy Carlson - 120, 111, 109 - 340, Bob Carlson - 92, 137, 107 - 336

 

