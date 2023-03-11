Monday Men’s - Feb. 20 - Steffan Pfaff - 225, 201, 203 - 629, Mark Pfaff - 188, 197, 191 - 576, Paul Klebs - 187, 170, 205 - 562, Scott Clement - 205, 199, 157 - 561, Cameron Miller - 206, 173, 176 - 555, Harley Sawatzky - 159, 225, 158 - 542, Craig Hovland - 157, 200, 181 - 538, Daryl Honnold - 148, 214, 170 - 533, David Sawatzky - 193, 180, 159 - 532, John Kuhn - 181, 176, 170 - 527, Gary Olson - 181, 188, 156 - 525, Greg Miller - 175, 176, 174 - 525, Martin Breuer - 156, 165, 184 - 505, David Estrem - 164, 158, 178 - 500, Levi Jeska - 176, 172, 146 - 494, Alice Nickolay - 136, 179, 159 - 474, Pay Penwarden - 139, 172, 134 - 445, Gerry Kroll - 152, 148, 155 - 437, Heidi Schultz - 137, 144, 155 - 436, Daryl Honnold Jr - 150, 111, 156 - 417, Frank Kacon - 118, 155, 142 - 415, Jordan Schmaltz - 108, 147, 154 - 409 

Wednesday Mixed - Feb. 22 - Jason Gallion - 149, 203, 200 - 552, Daryl Honnold Jr - 198, 158, 182 - 538, Daryl Honnold - 196, 175, 148 - 519, Jacob Gallion - 170, 178, 133 - 481, Paul Klebs - 154, 154, 157 - 465, Jennifer Hagel - 117, 161, 169 - 447, Haley Harris - 170, 127, 131 - 428, Heidi Schultz - 179, 140, 107 - 426, John Ingrassia - 147, 113, 151 - 411, Max Hagel - 145, 158, 107 - 410, Monica Revak - 115, 131, 164 - 410, Ron Segraves - 132, 128, 131 - 391, William Mellon Jr - 121, 121, 131 - 373, Melanie Garbow - 117, 114, 121 - 352, James Janke - 118, 126, 97 - 341, Sue Sportel - 135, 80, 105 - 320, Kimberly Mellon - 86, 111, 118 - 315, Darryl Sportel - 89, 110, 115 - 314, Kelly Ingrassia - 86, 117, 97 - 300 

