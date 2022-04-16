Monday Men’s - End of Season Standing: 1) Lakeland Printers; 2) Olson Woodcraft; 3) Wahkon Inn; 4) Isle Bowl and Pizza; 5) Build It Construction; 6) Muggs

Wednesday Mixed - March 30 - Paul Klebs - 191, 162, 187 - 540, Daryl Honnold - 223, 195, 116 - 534, Jacob Gallion - 188, 178, 133 - 500, Kimberly Mellon - 171, 132, 132 - 435, Jennifer Hagel - 156, 130, 149 - 435, Diana Adams - 135, 131, 156 - 422, Melanie Garbow - 161, 120, 133 - 414, Monica Revak - 154, 115, 128 - 397, Heidi Schultz - 130, 138, 113 - 381, William Mellon Jr - 150, 115, 114 - 379, Bob Carlson - 139, 98, 130 - 367, Kathy Carlson - 101, 130, 94 - 326

Tuesday 9:15 AM Coffee - April 5 - Diane Olson - 181, 145, 193 - 519, Carlene Boettcher - 73, 91, 109 - 273, Gail Smith - 91, 124, 148 - 363, Linda Lease - 155, 147, 165 - 467, Fran Kacon - 89, 121, 106 - 316, Diana Adams - 166, 200, 177 - 543, Gary Olson - 149, 172, 100 - 521, Frank Kacon - 199, 230, 168 - 597, Victor Lease - 162, 158, 172 - 492, Duane Altman - 226, 149, 152 - 507, Daryl Honnold - 204, 219, 261 - 684, Chuck Smith - 108, 123, 131 - 362, Andy Bosquez - 134, 174, 168 - 476, Al Boettcher - 125, 116, 147 - 388, Fred Lane - 150, 158, 111 - 419, Carol Herrick - 167, 140, 90 - 397, Nancy Lane - 204, 120, 154 - 478, Dodie Peterson - 125, 121, 95 - 341, Clara Kiel - 184, 150, 145 - 479

