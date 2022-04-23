Wednesday Mixed - April 6 - Paul Klebs - 203, 191, 166 - 560, Jacob Gallion - 164, 192, 177 - 533, Daryl Honnold - 158, 167, 161 - 486, Melanie Garbow - 105, 124, 220 - 449, William Mellon Jr - 167, 155, 118 - 440, Heidi Schultz - 162, 131, 135 - 428, Alonzo Guzman - 150, 157, 118 - 425, Diana Adams - 108, 155, 148 - 411, Jennifer Hagel - 105, 128, 169 - 402, Bob Carlson - 147, 108, 133 - 388, Kimberly Mellon - 136, 126, 113 - 375, Monica Revak - 130, 149, 85 - 364, Kathy Carlson - 125, 112, 122 - 359, Haley Harris - 151, 91, 104 - 336, Lori Wall - 127, 109, 93 - 329, Joy Kimber - 102, 83, 113 - 308

Tuesday 9:15 AM Coffee - Diane Olson - 129, 112, 174 - 416, Carlene Boettcher - 85, 82, 67 - 234, Gail Smith - 113, 127, 122 - 362, Linda Lease - 125, 149, 148 - 422, Ardean Brandt - 104, 126, 117 - 347, Fran Kacon - 96, 113, 106 - 315, Diana Adams - 145, 147, 129 - 421, Gary Olson - 140, 171, 129 - 450, Frank Kacon - 139, 196, 146 - 481, Duane Altman - 104, 148, 164 - 416, Daryl Honnold - 183, 157, 216 - 556, Chuck Smith - 94, 102, 122 - 318, Scott Clement - 169, 188, 190 - 547, Andy Bosquez - 128, 111, 121 - 360, Fred Lane - 107, 92, 96 - 295, Al Boettcher - 136, 110, 119 - 365, Clara Kiel - 130, 118, 133 - 371, Nancy Lane - 141, 143, 199 - 483, Dodie Peterson - 96, 98, 86 - 280, Carol Herrick - 111, 83, 113 - 307

