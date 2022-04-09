Monday Men’s - March 21 - Paul Klebs - 174, 212, 190 - 576, Craig Hovland - 140, 202, 163 - 505, Daryl Honnold - 145, 155, 188 - 488, David Sawatzky - 158, 184, 140 - 482, Zion Thompson - 170, 172, 129 - 471, Martin Breuer - 131, 166, 167 - 464, Gary Olson - 170, 158, 134 - 462, Daniel Miller - 134, 178, 138 - 450, Scott Clement - 122, 147, 161 - 430, Nick Underwood - 128, 150, 148 - 426, Gerry Kroll - 123, 133, 152 - 408

 

Wednesday Mixed - March 23 - Paul Klebs - 141, 197, 187 - 525, Jacob Gallion - 153, 121, 191 - 465, Daryl Honnold - 117 191, 151 - 459, Jennifer Hagel - 167, 133, 158 - 458, Monica Revak - 194, 106, 151 - 451, William Mellon Jr - 155, 142, 129 - 426, Bob Carlson - 155, 133, 138 - 426, Heidi Schultz - 151, 127, 138 - 416, Joy Kimber - 136, 106, 158 - 400, Haley Harris - 143, 145, 105 - 393, Kimberly Mellon - 125, 135, 123 - 383, Melanie Garbow - 121, 113, 145 - 379, Allie Zimpel - 86, 82, 177 - 345, Kathy Carlson - 130, 127, 80 - 337, Lori Wall - 90, 118, 100 - 308

Tuesday 9:15 AM Coffee - March 29 - Diane Olson - 151, 153, 121 - 425, Carlene Boettcher - 104, 96, 71 - 271, Gail Smith - 121, 132, 162 - 415, Fran Kacon - 132, 104, 90 - 326, Diana Adams - 143, 152, 130 - 425, Gary Olson - 135, 173, 190 - 498, Chuck Smith - 118, 127, 101 - 346, Daryl Honnold - 173, 157, 175 - 505, Al Boettcher - 83, 120, 117 - 320

