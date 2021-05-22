Tuesday 9:15 AM Coffee - May 11 - Diane Olson - 125, 139, 126 - 390, Carlene Boettcher - 92, 77, 76 - 245, Gail Smith - 92, 138, 106 - 336, Sunny Emerson - 100, 162, 165 - 427, Linda Lease - 118, 106, 149 - 373, Fran Kacon - 84, 134, 84 - 302, Diana Adams - 156, 126, 135 - 417, Gary Olson - 192, 190, 160 - 542, Victor Lease - 116, 134, 163 - 413, Chuck Smith - 118, 121, 143 - 383, Daryl Honnold - 202, 187, 136 - 525, Eric Emerson - 111, 102, 113 - 321, Duane Altman - 164, 119, 174 - 457, Andy Bosquez - 178, 136, 184 - 498, Fred Lane - 143, 138, 115 - 394, Al Boettcher - 133, 151, 110 - 394, Nancy Lane - 121, 188, 161 - 470, Clara Kiel 90, 124, 117 - 331
