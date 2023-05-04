Wednesday Mixed - April 19 - Paul Klebs - 191, 204, 198 - 593, Jason Gallion - 181, 192, 204 - 577, Jacob Gallion - 169, 185, 170 - 524, John Ingrassia - 191, 138, 186 - 515, Max Hagel - 137, 149, 188 - 474, Monica Revak - 151, 179, 130 - 460, Alonzo Guzman - 160, 121, 166 - 447, Jennifer Hagel - 142, 145, 156 - 443, Daryl Honnold - 124, 145, 171 - 440, Dawn Honnold - 118 149, 172 - 439, Ron Segraves - 127, 181, 124 - 432, William Mellon Jr - 133, 157, 134 - 424, Julie Janke - 130, 123, 152 - 405, Kimberly Mellon - 150, 115, 130 - 395, Diana Adams - 137, 124, 131 - 392, Haley Harris - 99, 113, 172 - 384, James Janke - 126, 112, 140 - 378, Daryl Honnold Jr - 88, 152, 134 - 374, Ted Skaff - 114, 146, 106 - 366, Pat Skaff - 109, 124, 127 - 360, Heidi Schultz - 130, 100, 124 - 354, Laura Segraves - 111, 93, 143- 347, Lee Nass - 98, 123, 80 - 301 

Tuesday 9:15 AM Coffee - April 25 - Diane Olson - 149, 106, 158 - 413, Carlene Boettcher - 75, 84, 86 - 245, Diana Adams - 107, 164, 135 - 406, Linda Lease - 130, 131, 165 - 426, Fran Kacon - 130, 130, 98 - 358, Gail Smith - 115, 89, 119 - 323, Gary Olson - 157, 153, 170 - 480, Frank Kacon - 162, 115, 171 - 448, Victor Lease - 169, 168, 161 - 498, Duane Altman - 134, 133, 132 - 399, Chuck Smith - 138, 119, 172 - 429, Al Boettcher - 112, 113, 138 - 363, Andy Bosquez - 141, 111, 177 - 429, Tony Bosquez - 132, 143, 124 - 399, Jake Bosquez - 124, 134, 112 - 370, Fred Lane - 116, 127, 87 - 330, Nancy Lane - 126, 152, 163 - 441, Clara Kiel - 144, 140, 138 - 422

