Tuesday 9:15 AM Coffee - June 22 - Diane Olson - 178, 146, 123 - 447, Carlene Boettcher - 72, 79, 76 - 227, Kim Ames - 191, 139, 124 - 454, Fran Kacon - 155, 127, 139 - 421, Sunny Emerson - 114, 150, 131 - 393, Gary Olson - 156, 152, 108 - 416, Frank Kacon - 147, 152, 159 - 458, Al Boettcher - 104, 109, 140 - 353, Daryl Honnold - 170, 206, 189 - 565, Eric Emerson - 136, 138, 132 - 406, Andy Bosquez - 167, 155, 117 - 439, Don Olson - 109, 132, 130 - 371, Fred Lane - 111, 131, 132 - 374, Cuca Olson - 125, 152 - 277, Nancy Lane - 146, 162, 147 - 455, Clara Kiel - 110, 119, 157 - 386
