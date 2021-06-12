Bowling scores
Tuesday 9:15 AM Coffee - June 1 - Diane Olson - 143, 133, 209 - 485, Carlene Boettcher - 73, 65, 71 - 209, Sunny Emerson - 133, 182, 187 - 502, Linda Lease - 179, 172, 219 - 570, Ardean Brandt - 134, 181, 84 - 399, Fran Kacon - 155, 118, 160 - 433, Diana Adams - 165, 185, 248 - 598, Gary Olson - 228, 213, 173 - 614, Frank Kacon - 168, 115, 129 - 412, Victor Lease - 217, 210, 196 - 623, Daryl Honnold - 220, 216, 168 - 604, Al Boettcher - 113, 168, 108 - 389, Marty Breuer - 132, 194, 198 - 522, Paul Kent - 198, 201, 178 - 577, Andy Bosquez - 262, 180, 229 - 671, Don Olson - 120, 181, 124 - 425, Fred Lane - 161, 16, 222 - 549, Bob Larson - 94, 142, 77 - 343, Cuca Olson - 157, 141, 199 - 497, Nancy Lane - 226, 227, 178 - 631, Denise Larson - 168, 164, 197 - 529
Tuesday 9:15 AM Coffee - May 25 - Diane Olson - 155, 140, 144 - 439, Carlene Boettcher - 55, 109, 92 - 256, Sunny Emerson - 126, 136, 112 - 374, Linda Lease - 127, 119, 128 - 374, Fran Kacon - 120, 85, 101 - 306, Diana Adams - 136, 141, 158 - 435, Gary Olson - 155, 147, 156 - 458, Frank Kacon - 125, 120, 122 - 367, Victor Lease - 160, 116, 151 - 427, Daryl Honnold - 175, 148, 172 - 495, Al Boettcher - 145, 118, 109 - 372, Duane Altman - 134, 134, 113 - 381, Eric Emerson - 105, 110, 102 - 317, Andy Bosquez - 115, 95, 136 - 346, Don Olson - 83, 104, 95 - 282, Fred Lane - 132, 78, 93 - 303, Bob Larson - 95, 101, 92 - 288, Cuca Olson - 108, 137, 131 - 376, Nancy Lane - 156, 200, 128 - 484, Denise Larson - 137, 161, 121 - 419, Clara Kiel - 117, 158, 148 - 423
