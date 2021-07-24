Tuesday 9:15 AM Coffee - July 6 - Diane Olson - 165, 165, 223 - 553, Carlene Boettcher - 58, 48, 98 - 204, Sunny Emerson - 135, 229, 160 - 624, Linda Lease - 242, 180, 215 - 537, Fran Kacon - 102, 121, 106 - 329, Diana Adams - 156, 151, 275 - 582, Gary Olson - 127, 199, 136 - 462, Frank Kacon - 153, 138, 155 - 446, Victor Lease - 186, 220, 230 - 636, Daryl Honnold - 183, 177, 153 - 513, Al Boettcher - 113, 118, 159 - 390, Bob Larson - 82, 111, 124 - 317, Andy Bosquez - 163, 223, 199 - 585, Don Olson - 158, 159, 127 - 444, Fred Lane - 147, 174, 129 - 450, Cuca Olson - 156, 167, 151 - 476, Nancy Lane - 153, 134, 148 - 435, Clara Kiel - 187, 155, 225 - 567, Denise Larson - 153, 165, 184 - 502
Tuesday 9:15 AM Coffee - July 13 - Diane Olson - 154, 145, 145 - 444, Carlene Boettcher - 71, 60, 58 - 189, Gail Smith - 101, 113, 112 - 326, Linda Lease - 132, 121, 147 - 400, Sunny Emerson - 125, 179, 140 - 444, Diana Adams - 110, 105, 181 - 396, Fran Kacon - 123, 110, 90 -323, Andy Bosquez - 128, 146, 170 - 444, Fred Lane - 125, 121, 105 - 351, Al Boettcher - 118, 132, 108 - 358, Nancy Lane - 170, 145, 128 - 443, Chuck Smith - 130, 136, 112 - 378, Gary Olson - 174, 121, 132 - 427, Frank Kacon - 148, 120, 151 - 419, Victor Lease - 162, 160, 198 - 520, Daryl Honnold - 169, 174, 143 - 486, Eric Emerson - 107, 127, 89 - 323, Paul Kent - 158, 169, 169 - 496
