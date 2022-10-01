Wednesday Mixed - Sept. 7 - Jason Gallion - 174, 168, 204 - 546, Paul Klebs - 152, 171, 180 - 503, Daryl Honnold - 201, 148, 152 - 501, Monica Revak - 128, 18, 173 - 469, Heidi Schultz - 179, 155, 118 - 452, Daryl Honnold Jr - 120, 187, 122 - 439, Ranae Gallion - 143, 175, 107 - 425, Jennifer Hagel - 143, 137, 127 - 407, Jacob Gallion - 127, 153, 120 - 400, Kimberly Mellon - 128, 145, 124 - 397, Julie Janke - 158, 121, 113 - 392, Diana Adams - 151, 115, 126 - 392, James Janke - 127, 109, 123 - 359, Max Hagel - 113, 123, 123 - 359, Kathy Carlson - 123, 107, 115 - 345, Bob Carlson - 96, 120124 - 340, Haley Harris - 120, 104, 114 - 338, William Mellon Jr - 99, 110, 125 - 334, Melanie Garbow - 100, 113, 120 - 333, Lori Wall - 88, 156, 72 - 316
Monday Mens - Sept. 12 - Harley Sawatzky - 208, 211, 167 - 586, Gary Olson - 195, 205, 159 - 559, Daryl Honnold - 134, 231, 164 - 529, Jordan Schmalz - 181, 175, 169 - 525, Scott Clement - 179, 173, 171 - 523, Steffan Pfaff - 159, 171, 185 - 515, Richard Schuh - 157, 182, 158 - 497, Paul Klebs - 135, 13, 182 - 490, David Sawatzky - 169, 171, 145 - 485, Frank Kacon - 171, 156, 151 - 478, Craig Hovland - 107, 182, 189 - 478, Daryl Honnold Jr - 172, 149, 156 - 477, Dylan Hardy - 155, 184, 137 - 476, Martin Breuer - 173, 141, 154 - 468, Chad Ames - 137, 177, 144 - 458, Mark Pfaff - 182, 150, 117 - 449, Nick Underwood - 115, 179, 136 - 430
