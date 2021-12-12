   Monday Men’s - Nov. 22 - Harley Sawatzky - 174, 237, 193 - 604, Steffan Pfaff - 163, 202, 189 - 554, David Sawatzky - 209, 160, 182 - 551, Paul Klebs - 175, 196, 180 - 551, Martin Breuer - 221, 176, 148 - 545, Gary Olson - 183, 148, 194 - 525, Scott Clement - 151, 202, 170 - 523, Craig Hovland - 166. 188, 165 - 519, Richard Schuh - 175, 182, 150 - 507, Daniel Miller - 174, 157, 140 - 471, Frank Kacon - 149, 179, 134 - 462, Gerry Kroll - 137, 180, 143 - 460, John Kuhn - 176, 153, 126 - 455, Mark Pfaff - 149, 157, 147 - 453, Zion Thompson - 165, 125, 158 - 448, Alan Voss - 155, 133, 148 - 436, David Estrem - 156, 117, 142 - 415 

Tuesday 9:15 AM Coffee - Nov. 30 - Diane Olson - 114, 174, 129 - 417, Gail Smith - 153, 107, 124 - 384, Fran Kacon - 103, 116, 121 - 330, Clara Kiel - 131, 94, 136 - 361, Gary Olson - 172, 121, 199 - 492, Frank Kacon - 123, 125, 138 - 386, Duane Altman - 148, 140, 138 - 426, Daryl Honnold - 204, 213, 157 - 574, Andy Bosquez - 114, 118, 126 - 358, Chuck Smith - 104, 89, 136 - 329, Paul Kent- 112, 79, 137 - 328

