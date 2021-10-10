Monday Men’s - Sept. 13 - Paul Klebs - 201, 191, 192 - 584, Scott Clement - 217, 165, 186 - 568, Daryl Honnold - 154, 169, 200 - 523, Steffan Pfaff - 162, 166, 176 - 504, Alan Voss - 204, 150, 134 - 488, Gerry Kroll - 149, 190, 149 - 488, Mark Pfaff - 142, 161, 181 - 484, Harley Sawatzky - 145, 154, 182 - 481, Chad Ames - 144, 171, 165 - 480, Martin Breuer - 118, 180, 163 - 461, Richard Schuh - 128, 187, 140 - 455, John Miller - 118, 147, 184 - 449, Frank Kacon - 148, 139, 158 - 445, Gary Olson - 1;29, 131, 150 - 410, Craig Hovland - 127, 138, 139 - 404, David Sawatzky - 131, 124, 148 - 403
Monday Men’s - Sept. 20 - Steffan Pfaff - 171, 216, 166 - 553, Scott Clement - 191, 189, 169 - 549, Alan Voss - 214, 172, 143 - 529, Harley Sawatzky - 173, 168, 183 - 524, Mark Pfaff - 136, 223, 164 - 523, Paul Klebs - 154, 181, 180 - 515, Gary Olson - 160, 190, 159 - 509, John Kuhn - 173, 161, 163 - 497, Daryl Honnold - 145, 179, 167 - 491, Richard Schuh - 173, 167, 149 - 489, Chad Ames - 161, 167, 156 - 484, David Sawatzky - 141, 202, 140 - 483, Craig Hovland - 164, 145, 168 - 477, John Miller - 153, 128, 181 - 462, Frank Kacon - 136, 181, 140 - 457, Dawn Honnold - 156, 157, 129 - 442, Martin Breuer - 115, 137, 170 - 422, Gerry Kroll - 142, 145, 120 - 407
Wednesday Mixed - Sept. 15 - Paul Klebs - 180, 216, 161 - 557, Monica Revak - 163, 161, 156 - 480, Alonzo Guzman - 150, 135, 191 - 476, Jennifer Hagel - 186, 162, 124 - 472, Heidi Schultz - 140, 158, 160 - 458, William Mellon Jr - 168, 143, 143 - 454, Jacob Gallion - 144, 125, 181 - 450, Kathy Carlson - 131, 161, 124 - 416, Dawn Honnold - 131, 156, 127 - 414, Melanie Garbow - 145, 135, 130 - 410, Gretchen Patnode - 139, 154, 112 - 405, Julie Oniel - 128, 121, 133 - 382, Bob Carlson - 119, 130, 124 - 373, Kimberly Mellon - 104, 130, 134 - 368, Diana Adams - 133, 112, 120 - 365, Lori Wall - 115, 123, 92 - 330, Kahla Harris - 83, 89, 129 - 301
Wednesday Mixed - Sept. 22 - Paul Klebs - 176, 180, 201 - 557, Daryl Honnold - 167, 189, 137 - 493, Monica Revak - 181, 158, 132 - 471, Heidi Schultz - 145, 156, 147 - 448, Kallen Pojanowski - 95, 198, 152 - 445, Jacob Gallion - 149, 138, 140 - 427, Diana Adams - 154, 154, 118 - 426, Jennifer Hagel - 147, 149, 129 - 425, Melanie Garbow - 150, 129, 144 - 423, Alonzo Guzman - 120, 174, 115 - 409, Bob Carlson - 102, 140, 150 - 392, Julie Oniel - 129, 143, 116 - 388, Gretchen Patnode - 94, 170, 123 - 387, Penny Klipstein - 126, 121, 133 - 380, Jamie Becker - 118, 125, 125 - 368, William Mellon Jr - 115, 124, 128 - 367, Kimberly Mellon - 121, 124, 121 - 366, Dawn Honnold - 98, 112, 150 - 360, Kathy Carlson - 118, 118, 99 - 335, Haley Haris - 99, 91, 137 - 327, Kahla Harris - 104, 85, 128 - 317
Tuesday 9:15 AM Coffee - Sept. 28 - Diane Olson - 123, 143, 143 - 409, Carlene Boettcher - 71, 71, 70 - 212, Linda Lease - 145, 147, 159 - 451, Fran Kacon - 98, 109, 127 - 334, Diana Adams - 143, 153, 97 - 393, Gary Olson - 193, 166, 106 - 465, Frank Kacon - 152, 158, 135 - 445, Victor Lease - 139, 179, 137 - 455, Daryl Honnold - 147, 168, 134 - 449, Paul Kent - 106, 108, 159 - 373, Al Boettcher - 129, 141, 123 - 383, Eric Emerson - 147, 101, 77 - 325, Sunny Emerson - 148, 158, 149 - 455, Nancy Lane - 120, 132, 153 - 408, Clara Kiel - 114, 136, 161 - 411
