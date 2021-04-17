Men’s League, 2021 Season Final by Points: 1) Lakeland Printers, 2) Olson Woodcraft, 3) Wahkon Inn, 4) Build It Construction, 5) Woodline Sawmill, 6) Isle Bowl and Pizza, 7) Muggs
Wednesday Mixed - March 31 - Paul Klebs - 200, 180, 131 - 511, Daryl Honnold - 176, 154, 163 - 493, Monica Revak - 175, 126, 180 - 481, Alice Nickolay - 187, 153, 128 - 468, Diana Adams - 150, 152, 130 - 432, Jacob Gallion - 146, 157, 113 - 416, Heidi Schultz - 170, 113, 132 - 415, Jennifer Hagel - 124, 159, 126 - 409, Dwight Prsybilla - 110, 128, 149 - 387, Alonzo Guzman - 106, 148, 119 - 373, William Mellon Jr - 114, 138, 110 - 362, Joy Kimber - 80, 128, 154 - 362, Kimberly Mellon - 156, 78, 120 - 354
Tuesday 9:15 AM Coffee - April 6 - Diane Olson - 171, 195, 209 - 575, Carlene Boettcher - 90, 132, 122 - 344, Angel - 82, 76 - 158, Linda Lease - 137, 200, 179 - 516, Ardean Brandt - 161, 191, 171 - 523, Diana Adams - 170, 189, 102 - 461, Gary Olson - 227, 174, 187 - 588, Victor Lease - 172, 204, 274 - 650, Duane Altman - 195, 191, 184 - 570, Daryl Honnold - 298, 226, 256 - 780, Paul Kent - 252, 162, 241 - 655, Al Boettcher - 120, 110, 160 - 390, Chuck Smith - 157, 119, 154 - 430, Nancy Lane - 112, 156, 96 - 364, Kim Ames - 183, 190, 201 - 574, Clara Kiel - 140, 128, 154 - 422
