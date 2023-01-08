Aitkin
The Aitkin Gobblers hosted three other teams, Mille Lacs, Greenway and Pierz, in a holiday tournament on Dec. 28-29. The Gobblers drew the Mille Lacs Raiders in the opening round and won that game in a rout, 75-28.
How lopsided was the game? Aitkin, sporting a full-court press, which has plagued Mille Lacs every game to date, jumped out to a 16-0 lead during the opening six minutes of the first half and wound up with a commanding 43-4 lead by intermission. The Raiders managed just two baskets the entire half while turning the ball over 18 times.
The Gobblers mercifully took the press off to open the second half and soon took their starters off the floor while building a 50-point lead just four minutes into the final period.
Against the Gobblers second and third string, and with the clock set to running time during the final nine minutes, the Raiders scored six times as many points as they did in the opening half.
Aitkin’s offense shot 53% from the field, making 30 field goals, including 16 three-pointers. Mille Lacs shot 33% from the field, making 12 field goals and was led in scoring by Isle senior Hunter Haggberg with 12 points.
Mille Lacs 4 24 28
Aitkin 43 32 75
Scoring: Haggberg 12, Remer 8, Gallion 6 , Pederson 2.
Greenway
The Mille Lacs Raiders and the Greenway Raiders, both losers in the opening round of the Aitkin Holiday Tournament, squared off for third place on Dec. 29. Greenway and Mille Lacs entered their contest with identical 0-6 records, and there were two things for sure that would take place that night: one team would win their first game of the season and the winner would be the Raiders. That winning team ended up being the Greenway Raiders, who scrapped out a 47-41 victory.
The contest was the closest Mille Lacs had showcased so far this season. Both teams posted eight field goals during the first half and the scores were tied five times. Down by just three points at intermission, Onamia junior Eric Pederson and Isle senior Jacob Gallion popped in four straight three-pointers and Isle senior Hunter Haggberg added a free throw to begin the second half to give Mille Lacs an eight-point lead — the largest lead for either team to that point. Pederson added another field goal from long range to give Mille Lacs a 40-34 lead with seven minutes remaining. But the Mille Lacs offense went cold, scoring no field goals the remainder of the game, and did not help their cause by missing the front end of three straight one-and-ones at the free-throw line allowing Greenway to outscore their opponents 13-1 down the stretch.
Greenway won despite going 9-27 from the free-throw line, while Mille Lacs was 5-12 from the charity stripe.
Leading Mille Lacs in scoring was Pederson with 16 points.
Mille Lacs 20 21 41
Greenway 23 24 47
Scoring: Pederson 16, Tompkins 8, Gallion 5, Haggberg 4, Mueller 2, Remer 2, G. Honek 2, N. Honek 2
