The Mille Lacs Raiders boys basketball team’s overall record dropped to 1-22 following two non-conference losses last week.
The Raiders regular season ends March 3 and post-season will start on Monday, March 6.
Upsala
Despite poor weather conditions on Tuesday, Feb. 21, the Mille Lacs Raiders made the journey to Upsala to take on the Cardinals in a non-conference game.
The Cards built a comfortable 22-point lead during the first half, canning 17 field goals against the zone defense of the Raiders, including seven three-pointers, compared to just seven field goals for Mille Lacs and one from long range.
Changing their defense to man-to-man during the second period, Mille Lacs outscored Upsala 23-22.
Isle senior Hunter Haggberg was the only Raider in double figures with 11 points and he also hauled down 12 rebounds.
The scheduled game against Northland was canceled and will not be rescheduled.
Cromwell
“We played decent against Cromwell and are starting to understand the game a little better, but we still had a too many turnovers,” were the words Mille Lacs Coach Jason Runan used to describe his teams close 47-40 loss to Cromwell last week.
The Raiders found themselves down by just one point at intermission, but were outscored by six points the second half. Eric Pederson, Hunter Haggberg amd TJ Remer each scored in double figures.
