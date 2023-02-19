The Mille Lacs boys basketball overall record fell to 1-19 following two hard-fought losses to Hill City and Hinckley/Finlayson last week.
Hill City
The Mille Lacs Raiders boys basketball team played the non-conference Hill City Hornets on the road on Feb. 6 and gave them a real battle throughout. The Raiders made 19 field goals for the game compared to 15 for the Hornets, but lost the game at the free-throw line, where the host team made good on 24 of 40 tries, whereas the Raiders had only 15 shots from the charity stripe and made seven. Final score: Hill City 60, Mille Lacs 50.
Thomas Schleis and 6’3” Leeland Smith combined for 25 points to lead Mille Lacs on offense.
Mille Lacs 18 32 50
Hill City 27 33 60
Scoring: Schleis 14, L. Smith 11, Haggberg 7, Mueller 4, Pederson 4, G. Gahbow 3, TJ Remer 3, Gallion 2, W. Gahbow 2.
Hinckley/Finlayson
It was a whole new look on offense and defense that the Mille Lacs Raiders displayed on Feb. 9 when they took on the Hinckley/Finlayson Jaguars. The Raiders defense continually hounded each Jag player with a two-man trap, causing the home team to turn the ball over 18 times. On offense, the Raiders moved the ball at a quicker pace that in the past and were down by just one point mid-way through the first half and down by just three points six minutes into the second period and behind by only five points with four minutes remaining. The game may have been decided by two events: a six-minute scoring drought mid-way through the second half where Mille Lacs was outscored 12-1 and at the free-throw line where they were just 9-20.
Mille Lacs 18 31 49
Hinckley/Fin. 29 31 60
Scoring: Haggberg 10, Pederson 9, Schleis 9, TJ Remer 6, Gallion 6, G. Honek 4, Mueller 3, W. Gahbow 2.
