The Mille Lacs Raiders were left still looking for their first win of the season after losing all five of their games over the past two weeks, running their overall record to 0-9.
Barnum
Mille Lacs 24 12 36
Barnum 47 25 72
Scoring: Pederson 14, Drift 8, T. Remer 6, Schleis 5, Bayerle 3.
Ely Tournament
Mille Lacs 17 15 32
Ely 48 27 75
Scoring: Pederson 11. Bayerle 10, Remer 6, Drift 4, Pojanowski 1.
Ely Tournament
Cook County 18 25 43
Mille Lacs 25 16 41
Scoring: Drift 19, Pederson 6, Schleis 5, Bayerle 4, Remer 3, Gallion 2, Haggberg 2.
Pine City
Coach Kyle Allen of the Pine City Dragons boys basketball team uses several unique techniques with his lads which have proven to produce competitive basketball in the Great River Conference. He insists his players take only one of two shots from the floor: a layup or a 3-pointer, and he uses a press effectively and runs a circle inbounds maneuver that seems to baffle opposing teams.
Those novel ideas paid off big time in their 84-19 win over the hapless Mille Lacs Raiders on Jan. 4.
The Dragons used a tight press that caused 20 Raider turnovers during the first period and built an 18-0 lead during the first seven minutes of the first half on the way to a gigantic 60-13 lead by intermission.
The point total may have been over 100 had there not been running time used in the final nine minutes of the second half and Pine City having played their third string during that time where Mille Lacs and the Dragons scored just one field goal between them.
The Dragon finished the rout, scoring 32 field goals, including 16 3-pointers and 16 layups.
Mille Lacs scored just seven field goals, including just two in the final period, and turned the ball over 31 times compared to just four TOs by Pine City.
Pine City 60 24 84
Mille Lacs 13 6 19
Scoring: Pederson 11, Schleis 3, Remer 3, Ferba_Pierce 2.
Hinckley/Fin.
The Mille Lacs Raiders boys basketball team suffered its ninth straight loss of the season in as many games when they were completely outplayed by the visiting Hinckley/Finlayson Jaguars on Jan. 7.
A major reason for the lopsided 56-24 victory for the Jags was the fact that the Raiders offense seemed helpless against the press and were consistently out-rebounded, leading to extra attempts at scoring.
Down by only 11 points by halftime, the Raiders were outscored 28-7 during the final 18 minutes when Hinckley held Mille Lacs to just three field goals for the entire half.
The Raiders turned ball over 40 times, compared to just 12 by their guests.
H/F 28 28 56
Mille Lacs 17 7 24
Scoring: Schleis 9, Remer 6, Gallion 3, Pederson 2, Drift 2, Bayerle 2.
