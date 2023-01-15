rds bbb julian tompkins.jpg

Jumper from outside

Isle junior Julian Tompkins (11) led the Mille Lacs Raiders in scoring with 11 points during his team’s loss to the Hinckley/Finlayson Jaguars last week.

 Photo by Bob Statz

by Bob Statz

news.messenger@apgecm.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.