The Jan. 3 basketball game between the Pine City Dragons and the Mille Lacs Raiders was postponed because of bad weather conditions. That contest will be rescheduled.
Hinckley/Finlayson
The Mille Lacs Raiders boys basketball team brought its overall record to 0-8 on Jan. 5 after being routed, 80-43, by the visiting Hinckley/Finlayson Jaguars.
Six of the eight losses so far for the Raiders have been lopsided, and all of their losses have featured their inability to handle an opponents press leading to an inordinate number of turnovers. The loss to the Jags was no exception.
The game was decided in the first half when the Raiders turned the ball over 17 times and the Jags were hot from the outside on offense, putting up nine three-pointers and shooting 53 percent from the field to build a 24-point lead by intermission.
That lead grew to 43 points midway through the second period, when, as has happened in most games to date for the Raiders, the clock was set to running time and their opponents played mostly their second string.
The Raiders finished the game with 29 turnovers and shot 39% from the field, made just 15 field goals, including six three-pointers, compared to 31 buckets by the Jaguars who finished shooting 54 percent from the field, including 14 baskets from long range.
Cyliss Lafave, Seth Olson and Levi Degerstrom accounted for 61 of Hinckley’s 80 points, while Eric Pederson and Julian Tompkins each had 11 points to lead Mille Lacs on offense.
