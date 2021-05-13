Bradley Thomas Sam Sr. “Deydacom” died on Monday, May 10, 2021 at his home in McGregor. He was 58 years old.
Bradley was born on August 6, 1962 in Minneapolis, MN to Herbert and Bernadette (Murray) Sam. He moved to Isle in the Mille Lacs area and attended Isle High School and then served in the United States Navy. After his service he held positions as a table games dealer and pit boss at Grand Casino Mille Lacs and also taught at Isle High School. He then became a table games dealer at Mystic Lake Casino until his retirement.
He loved the outdoors and being in the woods, hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, netting, four-wheeling and ice fishing. He enjoyed bird and deer watching and hanging out with his buddies and family.
Bradley is preceded in death by his mother, Bernadette Murray; his father, Herb Sam Sr.; his “papa”, Frank Sam; his grandma, Batiste Sam and his brother, Gary Sam.
He is survived by his wife, Gretchen Berg of McGregor; his sons, Bradley Sam Jr. of McGregor, Jeff Sam of Mille Lacs; his daughters, Lesley Sam of Mille Lacs, Bernadette Sam (Willie Klenk) of St. Cloud; his siblings, Ruth Sam of Mille Lacs, Lisa Sam (Tyrone Bjorgan Sr.) of Minneapolis, Herb Sam Jr. of Minneapolis, Laurel Sam of Hinckley; his grandchildren, Arianna, Trevon, Victoria, Quincey, Dehlina, Maria, Krissy, Isaac, Skylah, Dannika, Cana, Xyler and Faith, and his special auntie Rosalie Noonday.
Services will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Friday, May 14, 2021 at the Chiminsing Community Center in Isle with Chato Gonzales officiating. Visitation will begin at 7:00 P.M. on Thursday, May 13, 2021 also at the center. Casketbearers are Rick Schwin, Aaron Straicha, Bradley Sam Jr., Willie Klenk, Dave Sam Jr., Tom Dahlheimer and Rick Vivant. Honorary Casketbearers are Jeff Sam, Dave Sam Sr., Randy Pendegayosh, Rodney Pendegayosh, Ryan Pendegayosh, Herb Sam Jr. and Bradley’s grandchildren. Burial will be at Faith Lutheran Cemetery in Isle with military honors provided by the Isle Honor Guard.
Arrangements by Mille Lacs Funeral and Cremation Services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.