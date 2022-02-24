Isaac Lockwood, a member of Boy Scouts America Troop 45 chartered by St. Francis Catholic Church in Brainerd and under the guidance of Scoutmaster David Lockwood, recently completed his Eagle Scout project, which was leading the building and installation of four gun stands at Wealthwood Rod and Gun Club located on the north side of Mille Lacs Lake.
Eagle Scout projects involve giving back to the community, teaching scouts how to manage projects and lead a team.
Speaking of the project, Isaac said, “My uncle Kevin Wendlandt is a member of Wealthwood Rod and Gun Club and mentioned the need his club had for gun stands, so I decided to make that my project.”
He added that it was nice to be able to give back to his community and to support non-profit organization like the gun club.
Isaac is a 17-year old senior at Brainerd High School, who joined Pack 45 cub scouts in the 1st grade as a Tiger and moved thru the ranks until he earned his Arrow of Light award in May, 2015. Throughout his scouting career, Isaac said he has enjoyed the summer and winter scouting camps, especially the adventures spent in the BWCA.
Isaac earned 57 merit badges throughout his scouting days as well as learning about citizenship, first aid, cooking, personal finance and other useful skills.
Only eight percent of scouts earn Eagle Scout Awards, and these awards often give a competitive advantage in college admissions, job applications and military service.
